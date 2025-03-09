Macza Pro Rodeo Great Earns Spot in Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame
Over three decades ago, when Ward Macza started a set of longhorn cattle in Saskatchewan, Canada, no one could have predicted that this family would grow into one of the most respected names in stock contracting history. In the early days, Ward began taking stock to Indian and amateur rodeos. In 2016, when Eileen Northcott offered him the opportunity to buy their operation and card, he couldn't pass it up. This expansion allowed their oldest son, Willy, to take on more responsibility around the ranch and eventually travel down the road with these great buckers.
“It was pretty cool for Eileen to call us for this opportunity,” Willy Macza stated. “They thought we were a good fit and realized we were hungry enough to do a good job.”
When they acquired the stock from the Northcotts, they acquired one particular saddle bronc horse that defied all odds and earned his place in the history books: OLS Tubs Get Smart.
When the Macza family acquired OLS Tubs Get Smart, he was going through a plateau. However, his performance at the 2016 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and his trip with Ryder Wright to win the round showcased that he was back on his game and ready for more trips.
“He’s like wine,” Macza shared. “He just got better with age.”
This bronc has earned the most prestigious titles, and his resume includes the following: 6x Canadian Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year, 3x Best Saddle Bronc Horse of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and a World Championship title. He has countless 90-point rides, with one being with Zeke Thurston at the 2022 Canadian Finals Rodeo, which holds the record at 93.25 points for the CFR.
“He was the epitome of dynamite that comes in small packages. Little horse with a big heart!” shared 4x World Champion Zeke Thurston. “I drew him many times, and every time, I was just as nervous as the first. He was fast and had strength and power for such a little horse. He blessed me with many big rides and huge scores. Me and him had some kind of mojo going. He holds a special place in my heart.”
Receiving a phone call announcing that one of your horses will be the newest inductee into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame is a moment few will experience. Recently, the Macza family received this very phone call that OLS Tubs Get Smart, a horse they firmly believe put their outfit on the map, would go down in rodeo history as one of the greatest.
“It’s pretty honorable for that little horse to be recognized as one of the greatest in Canada,” Macza explained. “I know that Harvey Northcott is upstairs smiling ear to ear because he raised him, and it’s pretty cool when you think about it that way too.”
His human counterparts favor OLS Tubs Get Smart, and they had this to say about this small but mighty bucker.
“OLS Tubs Get Smart will go down as the most athletic horse to buck. He weighed about 1100 pounds but had more power and explosiveness than almost any other horse and did it into his 20s. He was one of a kind!” shared Logan Hay.
“OLS Tubs Get Smart is like dynamite; it comes in a small package and is extremely explosive. He always did his job to help guys get to the pay window, and if you didn't do yours, he made you pay! There are not very many bucking horses like him out there!” stated Brody Cress.
“He’s like strapping your saddle to a stick of dynamite. He craved the chutes cracking open, giving it his all with every jump. A real win first or hit the dirt kind of horse,” shared Kolby Wanchuk.
OLS Tubs Get Smart has never gone a day without loving his job as a saddle bronc horse, and his trips out of countess chutes represent that. His induction into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame ensures his legacy will be cemented into rodeo history, where he will stand forever among the legends.