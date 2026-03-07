Cinch Timed Event Championship Action Continues To Heat Up After Round 3

The Cinch Timed Event Championship continued in Guthrie, Oklahoma, Friday night as Round 3 was full of some action-packed rides from the 20 cowboys who advanced to the round. With days left to go, cowboys still battling it out in the arena will have to continue to push themselves if they want to take home a title.

Tie-Down Roping

Dylan Hancock stole the show in tie-down roping. He secured his calf in just 13.3 seconds, merely .01 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Seth Hall. Hall is on a solid run as he also finished second in Round 2.

After all three rounds, Hall sits at No. 3 in the overall aggregate with a total time of 249 seconds from all his runs in Oklahoma so far.

Heading

Hall got it done during the heading event as well on Friday night. He beat out Round 2 winner, Colman Proctor with a run of 6.4 seconds (compared to Colman’s 7.1). His impressive performances over the last three rounds have marked him as one to watch.

Heeling

Brushton Minton is at the top of his game after Round 3. Securing the No. 4 spot in the round, he also took home the fastest heeling times two nights in a row. Friday night was a run of 6.8 seconds compared to the afternoon's 6.6 seconds, but it’s clear no one has been able to match him in terms of speed.

Hancock snagged the second fastest time in the heeling with 7.7 seconds, which was one of the slower times we’ve seen in that event so far, but nonetheless, it was a slower round in the heeling, and it still earned him a placing.

Steer Wrestling

Will Lummus came in blazing to the arena during the steer wrestling as he managed the fastest time of the entire rodeo with an impressive run of 5.3 seconds to secure the win. This shot him to the second spot in the overall aggregate, proving the veteran can still hang with the best of the best in the arena.

Minton stayed at the top of his game on Friday night, securing another top stop in the steer wrestling as he came in second with a run of 7.2 seconds, which while fast compared to others during this rodeo, it wasn’t enough to catch Lummus.

Steer Roping

Speaking of Minton at the top of his game, he also clinched the first-place spot in steer roping, tying with Taylor Santos with identical times of 17.5 seconds. These times were much slower than those compared to the rest of the rodeo, so both of them will have to get quicker as things head into the fourth performance Saturday afternoon.

Action Continues

Things are heating up as the final days of the Cinch Timed Event Championship begin. These cowboys will have to bring their A-games over the next few performances as five have already been eliminated. The action continues Saturday (March 7th) at noon.