Cinch Timed Event Championship Concludes With Comeback Story of the Year

It has been a long six years since Taylor Santos claimed his first Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC) title. At Santos's rookie CTEC in 2020, he claimed the victory with his impressive performance. Santos had not competed at the event since 2023, and has spent a large chunk of that time in recovery.

Following two hip surgeries and a knee surgery, the fate of his competitive future was uncertain. Santos did not know if he would ever compete at an elite level again and the extensive rehabilitation periods were grueling.

Santos credited his wife, Jordan, for encouraging him through the process and to pursue his dreams inside the arena again. Though the future may have looked bleak at times, he stayed the course on Saturday night in Guthrie, it all paid off.

Despite significant physical struggles, the California cowboy has already built an impressive resume in the sport. A two-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier in the tie-down roping, three-time National Finals Steer Roping qualifier, PRCA Resistol All-Around Rookie of the Year, and multiple-time California Circuit Finals Champion, he has amassed over $863,000 in professional rodeo earnings.

The CTEC is an event unlike any other, with cowboys competing in five rounds of all five rodeo timed events: heading, heeling, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and steer roping. This year's roster was packed with NFR qualifiers, World Champions, and previous CTEC winners.

When the dust settled after five rounds, it marked an emotional win in a hard-fought battle for Taylor Santos.

The Road to the Championship

Taylor Santos | Fernando Sam-Sin

Santos' return to the Lazy E Arena in 2026 was a bold one. He finished second overall in Round 1, and moved into the lead after Round 2. He stayed consistent, finishing in the top three in the next two rounds, still holding onto the No. 1 spot overall, heading into Round 5.

In the final event of the final round, everyone was holding their breath. Santos' first loop in the steer roping went all the way around the steer's neck. While this is a legal catch in the team roping, it is not in the steer roping. Santos quickly pulled his horn knot and utilized his second loop.

Despite the incident, Santos remained calm and collected, laying a perfect trip and tying his steer down. When the dust settled, the run was enough to help him hold the lead by just three seconds, over 2025 CTEC winner, Ketch Kelton.

"There were so many times during the surgeries that I didn't know if I would get back and be able to compete at a high level," an emotional Santos explained in his post-win interview. "My wife was so positive and so true about speaking it into existence and the power of the tongue, just keeping me motivated to get back and put in the perseverance."

"I saw Tandy (Dr. Tandy Freeman) so many times and he got me with the best hip specialist, who wrote the book on the hip surgery that I needed. Dr. Byrd in Nashville (Tenn.) is the Tennessee Titans' orthopedic surgeon. I had two hip surgeries, was going to physical therapy, and then ended up having to have knee surgery. It ended up being 15 or 16 months of physical therapy," Santos explained.

"There were definitely times that I didn't know, it didn't feel like my body was going to let me be competitive again, but I have such a great team around me, my mom, my brother, and my wife, Jordan, were so positive about it."

Rodeo is a mentally and physically demanding sport, and this story is proof that hard work and perseverance, combined with a support system that believes in you, can move mountains. Congratulations to the 2026 Cinch Timed Event Champion, Taylor Santos.