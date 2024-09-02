Magic Valley Stampede Win Has Bareback Phenom Focused on Climb Atop the Rankings
Rocker Steiner played the waiting game at the Magic Valley Stampede in Filer, Idaho.
The three-day event featured plenty of the best bareback riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association vying for the championship to close out August.
Before his ride on Saturday night, Steiner had looked at results from the first two rounds and watched as the rest of the field loaded into the bucking chutes.
“There were some big numbers on the board before me, so I figured I was there and I might as well go ahead and win it,” Steiner said with a laugh.
And that he did.
As the final bareback rider to go for the entire rodeo, Steiner proved that the best was going last. His 90.5-point effort on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics bucking horse Mlw’s Irish Eyes was by far the best ride of the event with Nick Pelke finishing second on an 89-point effort.
Steiner knew he had drawn a good horse based on prior experience with Irish Eyes. The two met three times during the 2023 campaign – twice in the regular season and again at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Steiner’s previous best against the horse was an 87-point ride at the Missoula (Mont.) Stampede.
“I’ve known that horse for a long time and it was a good pony to have,” Steiner said.
His second straight win at the Magic Valley Stampede was a much-needed piece to keep Steiner rolling on his journey to the top spot in the PRCA World Standings.
Coming into the weekend, he was sitting second in the bareback race with just more than $178,200 in earnings. Defending world champ Keenan Hayes leads the pack with just over $189,600 in prize money so far.
With his third straight trip to NFR already locked up, the only question facing Steiner is where he’ll be in the standings when the field of 15 is set.
After a brief visit home recently to reset and refocus, Steiner has picked up prize money from 11 of the last 12 events he’s ridden at, including $4,688 for the win in Filer.
Over the month of September, he intends to hit about 15 rodeos to close out the regular season and chip away at the deficit. While he’s got a guaranteed spot in Las Vegas, Steiner has aspirations of being the frontrunner heading into this year’s event.
“I’ve gone in fourth before. I’ve gone in seventh before. I was comfortable there, but I’m not real comfortable at No. 2,” Steiner said. “I’m about $11,000 behind and I don’t want to go in No. 2. If I’m this close, I might as well just do it and hit No.1.”
Other results from the Magic Valley Stampede
Cole Walker finished his steer wrestling run in 3.5 seconds, three-tenths of a second better than a trio of other cowboys who tied for second. The win earned him $3,416.
Team ropers Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord took home the title thanks to a run of 3.7 seconds. They each received $4,862 in prize money.
Saddle bronc rider Dawson Hay was a half-point better than runner-up Ben Anderson for the championship and $4,427 in earnings, finishing at 87.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Pt Barnum.
Cory Solomon was the only tie-down roper to complete his run in under eight seconds, going for 7.6 seconds to secure the win and $4,714.
Barrel racer Lindsay Sears blazed her way to $4,033 in prize money after posting a time of 16.79 seconds. No other cowgirl was under 16.9 seconds.
Breakaway ropers Kelsie Domer and Beau Peterson each finished their respective runs in 2.2 seconds to tie for the win. They each took home $4,784.
Rawley Johnson’s 88-point effort on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Magic Overtake won the bull riding and earned him $4,941.
The all-around cowboy honor was shared by Brushton Minton and Cole Eiguren as they each earned $143 between tie-down and team roping.