Mare Dies in Freak Accident at the Gilroy Rodeo in California
A shocking turn of events happened over the weekend as a bucking horse passed away inside the arena at the Gilroy Rodeo in Gilroy, California.
What we know now is that the mare +H6 Cow Palace, who had foaled earlier this year, was in her first run back. As she left the shoot and got to the other side of the arena, she was bucking, and she fell and promptly broke her neck. Veterinarians rushed to the scene, but the horse ultimately passed away a short time later.
Immediately following the incident, cowboys and cowgirls surrounded the mare as she was loaded into the trailer, blocking the shocking view from the audience as much as possible. In a post on social media, the official Gilroy Rodeo page posted,
“Unfortunately, we regret to share that a horse sustained an injury during today’s rodeo. Veterinarians are providing expert care, and our thoughts are with the team working to help the animal. While rodeo always involves inherent risks, the safety and well-being of our animals remain our highest priority. We’re grateful to our animal welfare partners for their swift and compassionate response in ensuring the horse received immediate care.”
The injury took place on Friday night, and the three-day sold-out rodeo continued after the freak accident.
The mare was owned by PRCA Bucking Horse Breeders, Rodeo Production, Film Location, and Stunts; Lone Oak Western Productions. The company is owned and operated by Emily and Elliot French. In a joint post on social media, they responded to the sudden death of their horse, writing,
“Last night, during the rodeo, there was an unfortunate accident, and we lost one of our top bucking horses. This was her first trip back to the arena since having a filly earlier in the year,” the post continues,
“She was more than just a valuable athlete to our program; we are a small family-operated company, and every horse is incredibly important to us. She was still young and had a very bright future ahead. Her filly will be named after her.”
While there have been many comments on social media in support of the owners and the cowboy who was riding her, it’s important to note that with all sports comes danger. Freak accidents such as this one don’t happen often in the rodeo arena, and it’s never an easy sight to see.
The athletes and owners know how much these animals love their jobs, and always do everything they can to prevent an accident like this from happening.