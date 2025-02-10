Mashup Monday: All Things Rough Stock Over the Past Week
While the 'Texas Swing' is in full effect, rodeo athletes take the road to San Antonio or head around the country in their attempt to walk away with a check to add to their winter earnings. Here's a recap of what happened this weekend on the rough stock side of the arena.
Some cowboys chose to spend their weekend in the sunny and warm weather at the 80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo. There 21-year-old bareback rider Garrett Blackwell won aboard Salt River Rodeo's Nevada Smith. The judges awarded this duo 84.5 points and sent Blackwell down the rodeo trail $1,424 richer.
Reed Neely, a saddle bronc rider who calls Sanger, Cali. home, can head down the road with his head held high after his win in Yuma. His four-legged animal partner, Lucky Bug from Honeycutt Rodeo, worked together to score 83 points and cash a check worth $1,740.
Scottie Knapp qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 2016, and he can add this win to his long list of achievements in his bull riding career. He matched with Honeycutt Rodeo's Ted. They were awarded 85.5 points and a check made out in Knapp's name for $1881 for their eight seconds together.
Next, we head to Belton, Texas, to look at who had luck at the Bell County PRCA Rodeo.
Chad Rutherford, a bareback rider who we saw compete in the 2020 NFR, was matched with Rusty Monkey from Andrews Rodeo. This duo scored 84.5 points and secured the win.
Two cowboys who grew up in Colorado scored 83.5 points and split the win: Mitchell Story and Sweet Fame from Andrews Rodeo, along with Waitley Sharon and Andrews Rodeos Wind Me Up.
A name that bull riding fans know well, Roscoe Jarboe and Diamond G Rodeo's Destiny's Verdict brought the heat and earned 85 points that put this pair at the top of the leaderboard and sent Jarboe down the road with $2,640 to add to his season earnings.
BULLNANZA, held at the Lazy E in Guthrie, Okla., lived up to the title as these talented bull riders brought the heat.
A 19-year-old Gillette Wyo. cowboy Hayden Welsh earned the win on McCoy Rodeo's Tulsa Time. Welsh earned 90.5 points on Tulsa Time. In only eight seconds, he had a check with over $6,000 made out in this name; only half a point separated him from the second-place finisher.
Another stop on the CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo concluded this weekend, and with a talented line-up, the boys brought the competition.
In the bareback riding, Cole Hollen would take the win. He and Three Hills Rodeo's Feather Tickler danced to 85 points and $5,612 for Hollen to take home.
Ryder Sanford is bringing the heat to every rodeo he's competed at this year, and in Winston-Salem, N.C., it was no different. Devil's Advocate from Three Hills Rodeo and Sanford took themselves to the top of the leaderboard with 86.5 points, which secured them the win in saddle bronc.
Two Guns from Championship Pro Rodeo and Tucker Shoun proved to be quite the matchup as they left the winners of this leg of the Cinch World's Toughest. They scored 87 points and gave the crown an electrifying ride.
As an exciting weekend concludes and our rough stock athletes continue down the road, they will only get better and give us more to discuss as the weeks go on.