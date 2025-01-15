Mason Lowe: A Champion Bull Rider and Friend Gone But Forever With Us
On a raw, gray, January morning in 2019, they started arriving at the church in Boonesville, Missouri as a fraternal order, pulling up in American-made pickup trucks with shotgun racks displaying bumper stickers advertising Harley Davidson and Jack Daniels, local rodeos, and American flags.
They moved through the early day’s misty rain in the stiff shuffle of still-stunned friends, in the dull light slowly trudging across the muddy parking lot toward the Open Bible Prairie Center. They walked arm-in-arm with wives and girlfriends, cowboys in jackets proudly embroidered with the logos of the American Cowboy Association, Great Lakes Circuit Finals Rodeo, Central Bull Riders Association, and the PBR World Finals.
There was no rush. Nothing could change what had to be formally acknowledged.
Inside the chapel, pew after pew revealed a phalanx of wide-brimmed hats. Cowboy church music played over speakers set alongside the altar. “This Little Light of Mine” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” first heard in Sunday school, now a somber soundtrack accompanying the quiet weeping of a young widow on shaky legs led to the altar displaying her husband’s weathered riding gear.
Every seat was taken. Everyone sat at attention, waiting patiently. Not a person was peering into a phone. Nobody was going to disrespect the soul being laid to rest: their good friend; a fine man who could be a generous pillar of the community by day while cutting loose like a hilarious cowboy Marx brother at night; an iridescent personality; owner of an impish grin once seen and never forgotten; the fun-loving, unassuming kid next door; the most famous face in town; the local boy who made it to the Big Time, professional bull rider Mason Lowe.
Mason had died eight days earlier riding in Denver Coliseum at the National Western Stock Show.
Even though the passing of a man in his profession is not a freak occurrence, the news cut to the bone. The subsequent outpouring of love and support from all corners of the Western sports community was so large and unexpected, Mason’s family asked for the services to be made available globally on a digital stream.
He radiated a vibe often described as “infectious.” Every time PBR made a video, Mason wanted to be the rider featured. He may not have been ranked in the Top 5 but was the proverbial home run hitter, riding some of the world’s toughest bulls, staying on enough to make the World Finals three times in his 25 years. Beyond these very respectable on-the-dirt stats, Mason’s irrepressible likeability surely justified inclusion as a face of the sport.
“Mason wasn’t one to rip his shirt off and show the Superman logo; he was low key, often in the shadows, and therefore didn’t get as much TV time as other riders projecting bigger personalities for the cameras,” former PBR on CBS sideline reporter Leah Garcia would later observe. “But if you sat down for a beer with Mason, you’d absolutely fall in love with his sly, sarcastic sense of humor. He was more Cool Hand Luke. He was a tough gladiator and a cocky daredevil full of ambition and aggression, spitting in the face of danger, and at the end of the day – and I mean this in the most respectful way – like a little boy who’d jump up and celebrate when he was happy and get angry with himself when he wasn’t doing what he knew he could.”
It is our nature to try to find words quantifying and weighing a man’s life once he’s gone. Pastor Tom Levin set the stage by saying, “In sorrow, we find hope. Grief and memory live side by side in our hearts.”
Amid sniffling and quiet sobs, memories of Mason shared by the familiar voices of PBR arena announcers Matt West and Clint Atkins, by turns hilarious and heartfelt, brought harder tears.
In a world casually throwing around the term, “cowboy,” he was the real deal, “a genuine cowboy,” they said: a tough, fun-loving American original who loved life and wanted those around him to love it, too.
He made his friends laugh until their faces hurt. He never met a stranger, they said. He was humble and generous – not a pretentious cell in his body. (Those kinds of cells must have been replaced by whatever protein and mitochondria trigger generosity. Mason frequently paid the contestant entry fees for cowboys a bit short that week.)
The words of Lowe’s brothers in the PBR locker room were read aloud to warm the chilly stillness of the Missouri church.
Derek Kolbaba said Mason brightened every room he walked into.
Stormy Wing attested to no dull moments with Mason, every one of them to be cherished.
J.B. Mauney said no matter how hurt he was, whenever Mason took that bull rope, he would try until his head hit the ground.
The judges in Tulsa had it differently, but Chase Outlaw swore that Mason Lowe, then 18 years old, rode Bushwacker when nobody else had.
Koal Livingston pointed out that Mason had more heart than anyone he knows. Even in his final moment, after being drilled in the chest by that final bull, he got up and took a few paces and nearly made it off the dirt.
That awful night in Denver, Mason Lowe died, the cliché goes, on his terms doing what he loved. Sometimes clichés aren’t lazy bromides. They paint the truth.
This sport can be a bitter-sweet curse.
Nothing feels better, nothing brings a better high, nothing makes life’s distractions, problems and disappointments disappear faster than hurtling through the air attached to a raging storm of bovine muscle. Bull riding puts a man squarely in the moment like no other earthly pursuit. The escape is an ever-present itch to be scratched. And like any addiction pursued on the outer envelope of extreme living, it is unforgiving.
Mason’s boots were cut off his legs at the hospital. PBR requested the leather. The organization would make crosses with a piece of Mason’s boots inside. Each year, one of those crosses would be given to the rider with the highest-scored ride – the Mason Lowe Award – because Mason Lowe always went big.
PBR fans rallied to donate more than $200,000 to Mason’s family. His funeral stream was viewed that day nearly 50,000 times. PBR renamed its February premier series event in St. Louis The Mason Lowe Memorial. Wisecracking Mason would have had a lot of fun with that one.
Following The Mason Lowe Memorial, a group of Mason’s friends, came together to create “Ridin’ with Mason Lowe” in Cassville, Missouri bringing together two things the Missouri cowboy will be remembered for: riding bulls and helping others. Ticket proceeds benefitted , which Mason had often visited.
“As talented and tough as Mason was in the arena, I will always remember who he was outside the arena, with a smile on his face,” said Matt West, who donated his services to announce the event. “What stood out about Mason was he was always super positive and was all about helping others. Now, to come back to Cassville and extend that helping hand to St. Jude’s. That would have made him really happy.”
When I’m at a PBR event and hear something interesting, I jot it down, using whatever scraps of paper to be found. Rifling through this collection for ideas, information, and inspiration several years after his passing, I found a quote from Mason Lowe, scribbled on a piece of stained white cardboard from a laundry delivery box. The smart blue logo on the flip side said “Bibbentuckers,” a dry cleaner in the Dallas-Fort Worth area; the snippet of conversation must have happened at one of our February events at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. I don’t remember exactly where we were, but the erratic handwriting indicated a lateness in the evening.
About 11 months before his passing, Mason had said this:
“There’s no time to think in bull riding. Not a lot’s going on in your head. Not a whole lot scares me. If I were scared, I wouldn’t be doing it. You know what, maybe I am little scared. If you’re not at least a little scared, you’re *** crazy.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Those who wish to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Mason’s name can go to :