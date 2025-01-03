Matriarch of Barrel Racing Oklahoma Cowgirl Florence Youree Passes Away
Our beloved rodeo family has taken another hit, only three days into 2025. One of the greatest icons of our time, Florence (Price) Youree of Addington, Okla. has passed away. Speaking for the entire Rodeo On SI team our hearts are heavy for Youree’s family and loved ones. Our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with them at this time.
Florence and her husband, Dale, brought huge evolutions to barrel racing and their legacy does not stop there. Along with their daughters and granddaughters, their program has continued to produce the best horses and amass elite level wins for decades.
Youree's journey with professional rodeo began in the early 1950s, eventually serving two decades as a Girls Rodeo Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association director, president, or secretary. She was a great advocate for the sport, in fact, Youree played a key role in bringing barrel racing to the same limelight and stage as other Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events and the National Finals Rodeo. Youree qualified for her first NFR in 1959, later qualifying for five more. She also earned the All-Around title in 1966.
Florence and Dale hosted barrel racing clinics at their home, the first to ever do so. It was a smash hit, with countless top barrel racers over the past 50 years learning in the Youree program. She also served for nearly 20 years as the Barrel Futurities of America President, after founding the revolutionary organization. It is safe to say that rodeo and aged barrel racing events would not be what they are today without Youree.
Youree shared a sentimental and special chapter of life, living on the same property with her daughter, Renee Youree Ward (and husband, James), and granddaughters and their families, Janae Ward Massey, Cassie Ward Ambrose and Kylie Ward Weast. They all worked as a team.
It is a massive understatement to say that “Barrel racing runs in the family,” with Renee also qualifying for the NFR, in 1985. Granddaughter Janae Ward Massey qualified in 2001-2003 (winning the World Championship in 2003), and granddaughter Kylie Weast qualified in 2018.
Youree not only passed along her knowledge of rodeo and barrel racing in her lifetime, but how to be a great person. The entire family is known for their work ethic, drive, and passion. Giving the greatest gift Youree could ever bestow on her future generations, she gave them an ideal model of what they were capable of, by accomplishing so much herself.