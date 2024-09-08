May the Fastest Cowboy Win: Timed Event NFR Bubble Watch
Yesterday, we dove in on the rough stock end of the arena to discuss key players in the NFR race and how the Playoffs Series will impact those cowboys. Today, we will swap to the other end of the arena and take a look at the timed event races.
Steer Wrestling
After battling injury this summer, Ty Erickson ended the Playoffs Series in 30th, just short of Puyallup, but sits 7th in the World Standings less than $400 shy of $100,000. The steer wrestling is one of the tightest races right now, so he seems relatively safe, but will have to continue to pull some checks through September to be certain he can hold onto his spot.
Places 14-20 in the World Standings are currently seperated by just over $4,000, so a qualification to Puyallup is crucial for several steer wrestlers.
Jacob Edler sits 14th in the World, but was just shy of making Puyallup. He will be battling through the next few weeks to hold onto his position. Stephen Culling and Jacob Talley will be in a similar position, ranked 15th and 17th in the World, but not competing at Puyallup.
Scott Guenthner, 2024 NFR Open Champion, locked in his position for Puyallup with that win and sits 16th in the World Standings, giving him a huge chance to jump into number 15.
Rowdy Parrott and Tristan Martin sit 19th and 20th in the World, but qualified for Puyallup. If they can capitalize on the Playoffs, they have a shot at their fourth and third NFR qualifications, respectively.
Clayton Haas sits 20th in the World Standings, but only $2,700 short of 15th place. His qualification to Puyallup will be key to a potential fifth NFR qualification.
Team Roping - Heading
Erich Rogers and Jr. Dees sit 11th and 12th in the World, but both fell just short of qualifying for Puyallup. 11th-15th places are currently seperated by less than $4,000, so the bubble positions will be in serious contention over the next few weeks.
Tanner Tomlinson, Cody Snow, Clay Smith, and Nelson Wyatt are in four of those positions- 14th-17th, but competing in Puyallup.
Lightning Aguilera is back in the World Standings at 24th, approximately $20,000 short of 15th. The chance to compete at Puyallup and potentially The Governor's Cup could make an NFR qualification a very real possibility.
Team Roping Heeling
Travis Graves, 19th in the World Standings, needs roughly $13,000 to bump up to position 15. His qualification for the Cinch Playoffs gives him a great shot at making the leap.
Patrick Smith is 16th in the World by $15, but will have the opportunity to make that money up in Puyallup. Kollin VonAhn is 17th by roughly $1,000 and is also competing in Puyallup.
Tanner Braden, Travis Graves, Tyler Worley, Ross Ashford, Paden Bray, and Wyatt Cox sit outside the top 15 in the World, but could change that in Puyallup.
Tie Down Roping
In the tie-down roping, Bryce Derrer and Marcos Costa sit 16th and 17th in the World by less than $1,000 and $3,000, respectively. Both will compete in Puyallup for a shot to move into the coveted 15th position.
Macon Murphy, Beau Cooper, and Brushton Minton sit 18th-20th in the World, but will not be competing in Puyallup, falling short in the Playoffs Standings. They will join the group of cowboys battling through September to break into the top 15.
Young gun Bodie Mattson is back in the World standings at 36, but qualified for Puyallup by winning the NFR Open in 2024. Although he is roughly $30,000 behind 15th place, he could make some serious money if he advances to The Governor's Cup.
Tomorrow, it will be all about the ladies as we dive in on the barrel racing and breakaway roping.