Big Wins And Big Payouts As Added Money Fuels Intensity At The Cody Stampede
The Cody Stampede concluded its four-day rodeo on July 4. With added money of $388,664, let’s see how the results will shake up the world standings.
All-around cowboy Wacey Schalla took home a total of $3,183 between his two events bareback riding and bull riding.
Nick Pelke went 90 points in the bareback riding on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire for a total of $10,610.
In the steer wrestling, there was a tie for the champion spot between Bridger Anderson and Luke Gee, each turning in a time of 4.2 seconds which was good enough for $6,909.
Team ropers Clint Summers and Jade Corkill stopped the clock at 3.8 seconds giving them $8,111 each.
A three-way tie for first in the breakaway roping earned $7,623 each, with a time of 2.4 seconds by Josie Conner, Bradi Good, and Suzanne Williams.
Saddle Bronc Rider Brody Cress took home $10,462 aboard Frontier Rodeo’s Ed Bishop with his 90 point ride.
Tuf Cooper capitalized on his calf in 7.8 seconds in the tie-down roping to get $9,377, which was over half a second faster than second place.
No stranger to the winner circle, Hailey Kinsel, who just recently won a back-to-back title at Reno’s Rodeo, also scored the Cody Stampede Barrel Racing Champion title turning in a time of 16.87 seconds which was worth $11,400.
Jordan Spears took home $10,744 in the bull riding by riding Frontier Rodeo’s No. 500 in a score of 89 points.
The Cody Stampede is a staple rodeo during the Fourth of July run, and 2025 marked the 106th anniversary since their beginning in 1919. With its long-running record of this professional rodeo along with its “Cody Nite Rodeos,” which run every single night from June through August, which anyone can enter, it is no surprise how it has earned the title of “rodeo Capital of the World.”
The Latest Rodeo News
Massive Payouts Highlight Conclusion of Ponoka Stampede With Champions Crowned
Rodeo Athletes Chase Big Payouts And Packed Schedules Over The Demanding Fourth of July Run
Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Suspends Josh Harvey’s License Over Repeated Violations of the Law
History Made At Reno Rodeo As Cowgirls Deliver Record Wins And Career Highs