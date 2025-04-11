Maynard Makes History as Two-Time Road to the Horse World Champion
The Road to the Horse competition is a one-of-a-kind colt starting event. Held at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, March 27-30, spectators and fans around the world watched four days of incredible horsemanship. The weekend kicked off with four competitors from around the world in the Wild Card Round. The winner of that round (Buster McLaury) moved on to the Championship Round to compete against three invited horse trainers.
In 2025, there was an impressive international lineup, with competitors from United States, Argentina, Canada, and New Zealand. The group in the World Championship Round included two previous Road to the Horse Champions. Vicki Wilson of New Zealand is a two-time winner of the event and Canadian Tik Maynard won the event in 2024.
The Championship is split over three days, with scoring based on twenty different categories. A winner is selected from each round and on the third day, the overall champion is determined. The work in the first two rounds leads up to the final day of the competition, which includes an extensive obstacle course. For the first two rounds, all four competitors have their own round pens and work at the same time. On day three, the horses and riders are brought into the ring one team at a time.
During the final round of competition, each team began in the round pen, where they were scored on the saddling portion. They were then let out of the round pen to ride around the arena, where the judges scored on various tasks, such as walking, trotting, and loping each direction. In the remaining time, they worked through the obstacles.
In the Championship, all four competitors were incredible to watch. Buster McLaury earned his spot through the Wild Card Round, which he won aboard his Pitchfork Ranch raised filly. He competed alongside Wilson, Maynard, and Phil Haugen.
Wilson, who won the first round of competition, did a fabulous job with Lil Smart Cattack, the roan gelding she selected. Ultimately, they finished third in the competition. Phil Haugen selected a true cowboy-style horse, Starrin Miss Bamacat. The colt was a bit of a challenge, but Haugen worked him through many tough spots and was able to complete the majority of the obstacle course on the final day.
Buster McLaury had the opportunity to train a second Pitchfork Ranch colt in the competition, this time, a gelding. He selected Sugar Cattack. He finished second in Round 1 and Round 2. McLaury had also selected a more sensitive colt, but worked through the majority of the obstacle course on the final day, as well.
All eyes were on the champion from 2024. Tik Maynard had a smooth showing from start to finish in the competition. With his horse, Goodluck Suncat, Maynard had a solid Round 1, working with the obstacles from the first day. He took the win in Round 2, riding his horse outside of the round pen and continuing to work with the obstacles. In Round 3, Maynard and the colt were clearly dialed in, navigating the obstacle course and finishing with Maynard standing on top of the horse.
The Canadian three-day eventer strives to educate others, through clinics, books, podcasts, and as an instructor for online equine training platforms. Maynard now joins a very small group of trainers who have won the competition more than once.
Each Round winner earned a $5,000 bonus and Maynard took home a $75,000 prize as the Champion, as well as a custom buckle and saddle. McLaury finished as the Reserve Champion, which came with a $20,000 cash prize, Wilson earned $10,000 for third, and Haugen $5,000 for third.