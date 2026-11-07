McCartney, Williams and Conner Lead Historic Breakaway Roping Race To The NFBR

The 2026 rodeo season was one for the history books as more than one athlete made records and blasted through expectations. The ladies of breakaway roping defied all odds this season with the top three cowgirls all just inches apart from taking the No. 1 spot in the world standings.

No. 1 Cheyanne McCartney

Four-time National Finals Breakaway Rodeo (NFBR) qualifier Cheyanne McCartney had her best season of her career this year, landing in the No. 1 spot in the world with $196,883, shattering the WPRA regular season earnings record. Although she’s only holding the lead by $2,000, she’s set herself up with a strong season behind her.

She fought hard all season long to land where she is, and she pulled in some impressive rodeo titles to do so. Her red-hot summer run pushed her into the lead, starting at Cheyenne Frontier Days where she ran a 4.3-second run in the short go, earning the most money of any contestant at the event.

Things only picked up from there as McCartney blazed into the arena at the Calgary Stampede, capturing the breakaway roping title with a 2.7-second run in the final 4-man round, taking home $69,500 and vaulting into the No. 1 world standings.

No. 2 Hali Williams

After powering through pain at last year's National Finals Breakaway Roping, Hali Williams is relatively healthy and ready for her second appearance at the event this December. | Jackie Jensen/For PRCA

Hali Williams had such a stand-out season that it’s hard to believe she didn't land in the No. 1 spot, but at No. 2 she is still closing in on McCartney. With $194,090 earned this season, she’s not going down without a fight at the NFBR.

While she earned more than one title throughout the season, her best came early in the year and truly marked her as a top competitor in the game this season. Back in March, Williams won her second career RODEOHOUSTON title with a 2.6-second run for a $65,000 payout, which vaulted her to the top of the world standings.

No. 3 Josie Conner

Rounding out the top three in breakaway roping is Josie Conner with $190,596. This cowgirl exceeded expectations this season and after finishing at No. 3 last year, she was coming in with something to prove. She took home three of the biggest titles of the season on her way to the crown.

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

She pulled in the win at the California Rodeo Salinas, and went on to clinch the title at the Puyallup Stampede with a 2.6-second run in the final round. She was still holding back at this point, though, as she came blazing into the arena at the Governor’s Cup to round out the season.

It was here that she secured the win at the last rodeo of the season with a fantastic run of 1.9 seconds, securing her spot at No. 3 in the world.

Every single one of these cowgirls broke the regular season earnings record previously held by world champion Taylor Munsell ($191,175) and now they’ll go head to head in December to see which one is the best breakaway roper in the world.