Blazin Jetolena Offspring Deliver Dominant Showing at 2 Circuit Finals

One of the key factors in professional barrel racing is the horsepower. Proven, elite-level rodeo horses do not come cheap, because they are hard to find. From the bloodlines that give them a genetic "leg-up" to the athleticism and grit that help them win, these horses are beyond special.

With discipline-specific breeding on the rise, there are many top-level barrel horses gifted with speed and turning ability. Rodeo barrel horses are unique, as they need the wisdom to handle a wide variety of arenas and ground conditions.

The age-old argument is "you cannot ride papers," but the statistics beg to differ in today's competitive equine disciplines. There will always be a handful of underdogs and oddballs who defy those odds and win in spite of their pedigree or background, but the right breeding certainly helps tip the scales in one's favor.

We recently witnessed a great example of this, with two horses by the same sire winning Circuit Finals Barrel Racing Championships.

The late, great Blazin Jetolena of Busby Quarter Horses continues to leave his lasting mark on the barrel racing industry.

Mountain States Circuit Finals

After falling just short of qualifying for the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), the legendary Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi kicked off her 2027 season in a huge way in Loveland, Colo.

At the Mountain States Circuit Finals, she dominated aboard her futurity colt, Blazzin The Way, a stallion by Blazin Jetolena and out of Ima Famous Babe, by Dash Ta Fame.

By our rough math, she pocketed $9,555 for a second-place finish in Round 1, wins in Rounds 2 and 3, and the Average Championship. This should boost her to the No. 1 position in the 2027 WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings for an early-season lead.

The three-time World Champion and 18-time NFR qualifier knows how to make a champion, and "Fireball" is home-raised and trained out of her standout mare, "Katniss." The talented young stallion made a big splash this season, winning multiple professional rodeos and futurity championships.

He kicked off the 2027 season in similar fashion — winning Round 3 of the Circuit Finals by nearly four-tenths of a second.

California Circuit Finals

Lindsey Muggli | Fernando Sam-Sin

At the California Circuit Finals, Lindsey Muggli and her great mare, In The Nick A Time, put on their own spectacular performance. "Movado," sired by Blazin Jetolena and out of As Good As Nick Gets daughter, Rollin Nickie, is a 10-year-old mare Muggli trained after purchasing her as a two-year-old from breeder Busby Quarter Horses.

The duo came out strong in Round 1, taking the win. They clocked in just a bit faster in Round 2, but finished second. By just one hundredth of a second, they claimed the Average Championship.

An $8,412 payday will help Muggli kickstart her 2027 season, after finishing inside the top 30 in the 2026 World Standings and securing her seat at many of the limited-entry winter rodeos.

Both of these cowgirls have secured their spots for one of the biggest potential game changers for any professional rodeo athlete seeking an NFR qualification. They will compete in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 13-17 for the 2027 NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.