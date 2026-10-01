Women in Rodeo: Breakaway Star Josie Conner Lands In Top Three To Chase World Title

The 2026 regular rodeo season has come to an end and every athlete in the top 15 had to fight for their spot. Breakaway roper Josie Conner hit her peak at No. 3 in the world standings, solidifying her place with a win at the Cinch Playoffs-The Governor's Cup Breakaway.

Final Check of the Season

After finishing at No. 3 last season, Conner came in hot with something to prove. She’s pushed her way through the world standings with one of the best seasons of her career.

Since joining the WPRA in 2022, Conner has secured a spot at the National Finals Breakaway Rodeo every single year, and now she’s looking to secure her first world title.

This cowgirl has earned $190,596 in the regular season, just $6,000 away from the top spot, and it’s her most recent win that put her there. The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls was one of the last chances for athletes to win big, and Conner delivered big time.

Despite tying for first, Conner’s run of 1.7 seconds pulled in a massive $10,967 in Sioux Falls for the cowgirl to add to her prize pot, right before the clock hit zero on the season.

Conner herself pulled in an amazing end-of-season run, excelling in her craft by the time July rolled around. She recorded her first major win of the season at the California Rodeo Salinas, where she put up a total of 12.7 seconds on three head to clinch the title.

Massive Year for the Cowgirl

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Things continued to heat up for Conner by September as she started the month off strong with a huge win at the legendary Puyallup Stampede. She may have tied for the win here as well but her run of 2.6 seconds in the final round put her back on the map.

Just weeks later she scored her win in Sioux Falls, securing her place in the top three of the world standings. While this is no easy feat, the cowgirl has some solid horsepower underneath her that is sure to take her far in the NFBR arena.

Although her main mount, Dutch, (two-time AQHA/Nutrena Breakaway Horse of the Year (2024 and 2025) had to take some time off starting at the beginning of the summer, her backup mare Checkers stepped into place to lead Conner to the Governor’s Cup win. Earlier in the season, she rode a standout mare Baybe, owned by Joey Williams, for the Salinas win.

It’s clear that no matter which horse is underneath Conner, she has what it takes to land on top when the pressure is on. With only one more rodeo (the NFBR) standing in the way between her and the world title, Conner will have to bring her best performance yet come December.