Women in Rodeo: Barrel Racer Lindsey Muggli Is Climbing The Ranks In 2027

The women of rodeo are ready to make their mark this season and barrel racer Lindsey Muggli is no exception. After finishing at No. 28 during the 2026 season, she’s already kicked started her 2027 season.

Strong Start To 2027

This cowgirl is already setting her sights on the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) for next season as she busted out of the gate and found a win early in the year. She marked herself as one to watch in 2027 as she pulled in the title at the California Circuit Finals earlier this month.

She started things off strong in round one in Clements, Cali. as she took the win with a run of 17.40 seconds earning her $2,588 right from the jump.

Although she slowed down in the next two rounds, placing second in round two and not making the leaderboard in round three, it didn’t matter when it was all said and done.

Once the Circuit Finals came to a close, Muggli clinched the title with 52.51 seconds on three head, adding another $3,883 to her name and putting her weekend total at $8,412, a great start for the season.

Current Horse Power

Muggli herself, didn't decide to put herself into the WPRA action until 2025 so she’s quickly making her way through the ranks. This past year has been the best of her career as she earned a total of $69,458, but that doesn’t mean she’s a stranger to the circuit. Muggli has been training barrel horses her entire life as well.

She currently rides a 10-year-old mare as her main rodeo mount now, In The Nick A Time, whom she calls “Movado.” Actually, all three of the horses she rides are from the same line- the first line of horses she ever trained from a big Blazin Jetolena gelding.

Despite some injury setbacks that happened early in her rodeo career (2018), she and her main mount have been a powerhouse together all season long.

While her horse is still learning the field in both indoor and outdoor arenas, it’s clear they have figured out how to find success. After winning the California Circuit Finals, they went on to set an arena record at an outdoor arena.

Looking ahead to 2027, the duo has plenty of time to get some more rodeos under their belt and see where that can lead them in 2027. Hopefully, Muggli has what it takes to see her name up in lights at the Thomas & Mack Arena next year.