McMillen Uses Consistency to Secure Fisher Memorial Steer Roping Title
More than 70 of ProRodeo’s best steer ropers converged on Andrews, Texas, over the weekend to take part in the M.M. Fisher Jr. Memorial, one of ProRodeo's premiere standalone roping events.
Only 10 of them were able to catch all four animals they ran against.
Only two finished those four runs in under 50 seconds combined.
And at the end of the day, Kelton McMillen and his horse, Big Country, outshined them all.
The Weatherford, Okla., cowboy only placed in two rounds, but it was a steady pace over the course of four goes that lifted him to the average championship. McMillen’s aggregate time of 47.1 seconds was 2.6 seconds better than runner-up Reo Lohse, carrying him to one of the biggest early season event victories of 2025.
“It was a good roping. The Fishers try really hard to make it everything it’s supposed to be and it just worked out in my favor,” McMillen said. “I drew the right steers that I needed, got by a tough one in the last one, and it just was my weekend.”
Last year, McMillen and his equine partner put together a breakout season. Big Country earned AQHA Nutrena Steer Roping Horse of the Year honors after helping McMillen take home nearly $38,000 and finish 20th in the PRCA World Standings, both of which were career high marks.
A year later, that partnership continues to produce.
After finishing sixth in the average at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Steer Roping back in November, McMillen and Big Country’s return to action at the Fisher Memorial was their first PRCA competition since the calendar flipped to a new year.
The pair finished the first go in 13.3 seconds, followed by money-earning efforts of 11.1 (fourth) and 10.4 (sixth) in the second and third rounds, respectively. While their time of 12.3 seconds in the fourth didn’t earn a round check, it did help them secure the overall prize.
“He’s a gamer. He’s super talented,” McMillen said. “I drew a couple steers that were a little tricky and man, with that horse, I’m not saying it’s easy because steer roping usually isn’t easy but he makes it a lot easier on me.”
More importantly, the win has McMillen set up for another strong season, one that could see him reach the National Steer Roping Finals for the first time in his career.
After earning $6,799 over the weekend, McMillen now has nearly $9,500 in prize money already, putting him 17th in the latest PRCA World Standings.
Obligations back on the family ranch mean he won’t make every roping opportunity over the course of 2025. But, with a trustworthy horse and a lot of confidence, McMillen plans to make sure every run he does make counts.
“I’ve got a great horse and I’m going to go to the ones I’m going to go to and hope I can win at the ones I’m at,” McMillen said.