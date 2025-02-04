Meet Bracket 6, Round 1 Winner at the FWSSR: Bareback Rider, Cooper Cooke
Rodeo On SI had the chance to catch up with Cooper Cooke, who qualified for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the bareback riding in 2024. The young cowboy narrowly missed the NFR in 2023, finishing the season ranked No. 21. The Victor, Idaho, cowboy came in hot in 2024, determined to lock up his qualification. He looks to be searching for a repeat to that, as he just won Round No. 1 and qualified for the semi-finals at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Sweeping the Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah, at the beginning of the season got Cooke's 2024 year started off right, followed immediately with a win at the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo in Brawley, Cali.
He kept the momentum going with a win at the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings, Mont., for $7,770 in December. Big checks at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Texas), Rodeo Houston (Texas), and San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo (Texas) continued his push up in the standings. Cooke stayed strong through the summer, with wins at the Advantage Dirt Bares and Broncs (Ellensburg, Wash.), Eagle Rodeo (Idaho), Elizabeth Stampede (Colo.), and Snake River Stampede (Nampa, Idaho).
Cooper Cooke
- 2024 Season Earnings: $177,502
- Hometown: Victor, ID
- 2024 Final Season Ranking: 12
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you rode in 2024?
Shady Nights (owned by Pickett Pro Rodeo)
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
(Boot Barn's) Night Crawler (owned by Pickett Pro Rodeo)
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
Bronc riding
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
My dad (Casey Cooke)
5. What brand of rigging do you use?
Barstow
6. Favorite restaurant?
Texas Roadhouse
7. Favorite movie?
Surfs Up
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Go golf or hangout with buddies.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Baseball
10. What was your biggest win of 2024?
San Angelo (Texas)
11. Did you do anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Working out
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
Everyone still roots for each other.
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
2
14. Do you have any superstitions?
No
15. Do you have any pre-ride rituals?
Stay calm