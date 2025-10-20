Meet the Fiercest Bulls Set to Shake Up the 2025 NFR
As the days draw closer to the ten highly anticipated days of rodeo for contestants, personnel, and fans, that can only mean one thing. The stock has been revealed. The bucking bulls of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo(NFR) have been selected, and here's who's headed to Vegas.
The following contractors have earned the chance to watch their bulls buck out of the yellow chutes they work so hard to get to every year.
- All In Pro Rodeo
- Andrews Rodeo Inc
- Barnes PRCA Rodeo
- Beutler & Sons Rodeo Co
- Big Stone Rodeo, Inc
- Bridwell Pro Rodeos LLC
- Burch Rodeo Co LLC
- C5 Rodeo Company
- Calgary Stampede
- Cervi Championship Rodeo
- Corey & Lange Rodeo
- Cowtown Rodeo
- Dakota Rodeo Co
- Diamond G Rodeo
- Duane Kesler
- Fettig Pro Rodeo
- Five Star Rodeo
- Flying U
- Four Star Rodeo Co LLC
- Frontier Rodeo Co
- Hampton Pro Rodeo
- Morgan & Harper Rodeo
- Hi Lo Pro Rodeo
- Honeycutt Rodeo Inc
- J Bar J, Korkow Rodeos
- Legacy Pro rodeo, LLC
- Legend Rodeo Stock
- Macza Pro Rodeo
- McCoy Rodeo
- New Frontier Rodeo
- New West Rodeo
- Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
- Pickett Pro Rodeo
- Powder River Rodeo
- Rafter G Rodeo, Inc
- Rafter H Rodeo Livestock
- Rosser Rodeo
- Salt River Rodeo Company
- Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics
- Silver Creek Pro Rodeo
- Silver Spurs
- Smith Pro Rodeos
- Stockyards Pro Rodeo
- Summit Pro Rodeo
- Sutton Rodeos
- United Pro Rodeo
- Wayne Vold Rodeo Co.
Stand-Out Bulls to Watch
Hell Ya Rosco from Corey & Lange Rodeo is making his second consecutive NFR appearance. This bull has been one of the most anticipated draws all season, and his year proves exactly why. He started the season with 11 straight buckoffs, a streak that lasted from April until the last day of August when he matched up with Stetson Wright at the Ellensburg Rodeo Xtreme Bulls for a 91.5-point ride.
Lil Wayne from Fettig Pro Rodeo held onto a 100% buckoff streak through the entire 2025 season after following only a 20% ride rate in 2024. If any rider manages to cover Lil Wayne at the finals, he won't just make season history. He'll have the chance to post the highest score ever recorded on this bull.
Buck Nasty from Powder River Rodeo will be another highly anticipated draw for the cowboys. With an average stock score of 45.29 points and a 100% buckoff rate through the regular season, there's no telling what score could happen if a rider covers him.
While those bulls are only a few of the more than 100 that will be there, each has its own opportunity to win a round and showcase its talent.
Growing up in a strong rodeo family it wasn’t until Lexi was older, that she realized her love for the western way of life and her passion for the sport of rodeo. Residing in the Pacific Northwest and finishing her senior year of college, majoring in Animal Science: Business, she has a strong passion for bucking stock and what makes those animal athletes so special. Lexi enjoys sharing the stories behind the athletes, stock contractors, and the many people who make up the sport of rodeo. When she is not working or doing homework you can find her spending time with her family or enjoying the outdoor activities the Northwest has to offer.