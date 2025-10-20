Meet the Fiercest Bulls Set to Shake Up the 2025 NFR

As the days draw closer to the ten highly anticipated days of rodeo for contestants, personnel, and fans, that can only mean one thing. The stock has been revealed. The bucking bulls of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo(NFR) have been selected, and here's who's headed to Vegas.

The following contractors have earned the chance to watch their bulls buck out of the yellow chutes they work so hard to get to every year.

All In Pro Rodeo

Andrews Rodeo Inc

Barnes PRCA Rodeo

Beutler & Sons Rodeo Co

Big Stone Rodeo, Inc

Bridwell Pro Rodeos LLC

Burch Rodeo Co LLC

C5 Rodeo Company

Calgary Stampede

Cervi Championship Rodeo

Corey & Lange Rodeo

Cowtown Rodeo

Dakota Rodeo Co

Diamond G Rodeo

Duane Kesler

Fettig Pro Rodeo

Five Star Rodeo

Flying U

Four Star Rodeo Co LLC

Frontier Rodeo Co

Hampton Pro Rodeo

Morgan & Harper Rodeo

Hi Lo Pro Rodeo

Honeycutt Rodeo Inc

J Bar J, Korkow Rodeos

Legacy Pro rodeo, LLC

Legend Rodeo Stock

Macza Pro Rodeo

McCoy Rodeo

New Frontier Rodeo

New West Rodeo

Pete Carr Pro Rodeo

Pickett Pro Rodeo

Powder River Rodeo

Rafter G Rodeo, Inc

Rafter H Rodeo Livestock

Rosser Rodeo

Salt River Rodeo Company

Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics

Silver Creek Pro Rodeo

Silver Spurs

Smith Pro Rodeos

Stockyards Pro Rodeo

Summit Pro Rodeo

Sutton Rodeos

United Pro Rodeo

Wayne Vold Rodeo Co.

Stand-Out Bulls to Watch

Nathan Meyer Photography

Hell Ya Rosco from Corey & Lange Rodeo is making his second consecutive NFR appearance. This bull has been one of the most anticipated draws all season, and his year proves exactly why. He started the season with 11 straight buckoffs, a streak that lasted from April until the last day of August when he matched up with Stetson Wright at the Ellensburg Rodeo Xtreme Bulls for a 91.5-point ride.

Lil Wayne from Fettig Pro Rodeo held onto a 100% buckoff streak through the entire 2025 season after following only a 20% ride rate in 2024. If any rider manages to cover Lil Wayne at the finals, he won't just make season history. He'll have the chance to post the highest score ever recorded on this bull.

Buck Nasty from Powder River Rodeo will be another highly anticipated draw for the cowboys. With an average stock score of 45.29 points and a 100% buckoff rate through the regular season, there's no telling what score could happen if a rider covers him.

While those bulls are only a few of the more than 100 that will be there, each has its own opportunity to win a round and showcase its talent.



