Multiple Contestants Cash In During February Southeastern Circuit Run

Throughout this time of year, it is the limited high-dollar rodeos that steal 99% of the headlines for professional rodeo. However, there is plenty more going on than San Antonio right now as the Southeastern Circuit hosts one of the best tours throughout late February.

Plenty is going on, but those who are making a career out of this sport prioritize hitting Perry, GA., Jackson, Miss., and Kissimmee, Fla., and some capitalized at more than one.

Bareback Riding Highlights

Multiple bareback riders got the ball rolling seemingly every time they nodded their head, even though young gun Keenan Hayes was the big winner. Hayes took home the win at both Perry and Kissimmee to bring home over $8,000 towards his next NFR pursuit.

The Colorado native put everyone on notice in 2023 when he set a permit season-earnings record with over $108,000, which would have earned him his first qualification if permits were allowed to compete for a spot inside the top 15.

The following year, Hayes finished No. 3 in the world standings as a rookie, but then missed 2025 due to injury. It feels more than safe to say, he is back.

Three Runs Three Checks

At this level, running down the alley three times at rodeos of this caliber doesn't usually mean three checks, but Josey Murphy rewrote the script this last weekend. Taking the win at Jackson would have been good enough for most, but she placed in Georgia and Florida for a total of $9,442.

Two Monstrous Wins

22-year-old Mason Moody is coming off his debut at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack, where he placed in three rounds and finished 11th in the World. But a lot has changed in two months as Moody sits atop the world standings.

The South Dakota cowboy didn't place at all three of these respectable rodeos, but a pair of first-place checks is nothing to complain about, as he not only won the bucket-list rodeo that Jackson has become, but also was the man not to be beaten in Georgia.

Two rides later, Moody added nearly $11,500 to his season totals on his quest to another NFR qualification.

Generational Talent

Riley Webb holds up three fingers to the crowd after winning his third consecutive gold buckle | Nathan Meyer Photography

It isn't often that fans don't get to watch Riley Webb in the finals of a large rodeo, let alone the semi-finals, but the Texas cowboy will not nod his head again at San Antonio. However, the reigning world champion had an excellent week nonetheless.

Webb is currently chasing Kincade Henry after his big win in Fort Worth, but Webb was out for blood this week. He took home the win at Perry by over a second and was the king of consistency at Jackson for the average title to bring in over $10,000.

The Cowboy Channel seemingly portrays that the NFR is made through a few rodeos. However, for most, it is gritting it out through every mile travelled and the dry spells to capitalize as much as you can.