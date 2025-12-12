Meet Monroe, the Lone Mare Competing in This Year's NFR Steer Wrestling

Steer wrestlers are known for sharing their horses, along with being a pretty tight-knit group. While there are several horses out here, many cowboys are mounted on other people's horses. Kyle Irwin is one of those, but his mount is a little different. She is the only mare in the field of talented horses.

Who is the Pretty Yellow Horse in the Bulldogging?

We have seen this super fast mare at the finals before, but who is the yellow flash you see screaming down the Thomas & Mack this year in the steer wrestling? Pixi Golden Streak, better known as "Monroe" is the only mare in the field of steer wrestling horses this year.

Obviously, her name comes from her beauty, but pretty is as pretty does, and this mare surely can get the job done. Monroe is the perfect combination of speed, agility, and sass, giving her the edge she brings to the rodeo arena.

For the first six rounds, you saw Kyle Irwin aboard Monroe as the sole rider. In Round No. 7 Dakota Eldridge joined Irwin in riding the yellow mare.

Where Did Monroe Come From?

Monroe and Irwin | PRCA File Photo by Lara St Jacques

Fellow steer wrestler Ringo Robinson owns Monroe. Ringo got Monroe from his grandpa Bob A Robinson. Bob and his friend Jimmy Gibbs, "dialed up" this cross of an old paint mare crossed to his good stud Streak of Dash.

Ringo's little sister has a full sister to Monroe, her name is Flash, and she has made a name for herself in the barrel racing industry. After giving Flash to Ringo's sister, they sold her dam. They thought the mare was open; however, she was in foal with Monroe in her tummy. When they found out, they did everything they could to buy Monroe back as a two-year-old.

The Start to Monroe's Career

Dakota Eldridge riding Monroe | PRCA File Photo by Kathryn Coleman

Initially, Monroe was purchased as a barrel horse prospect, as many doggin' horses start their career in the barrel pen. "When we picked her up, her owners gave us a special tool they used to tie her up. The way they put it, she was extremely dangerous, pulled back, and would strike at you."

"She ended up not making a great barrel horse, so I started heeling steers on her." Ringo explained. "We learned very quickly that she was, in fact, very talented, but it was problematic roping on her as she was terrified by the ropes."

Still to this day, she is scared of ropes, and the warm-up pen can prove to be a difficult feat if the ropers are swinging their ropes in loping circles.

"Monroe can spook at anything, even a trash can she has seen 15 times," Ringo says. "Wagons or ponies are probably her biggest no go's. The Southpoint Stagecoach every day at the finals makes things interesting, too."

Why Monroe Lives Up to Her Namesake?

This mare's personality is HUGE. "She is definitely a lady, but she is not afraid to get dirty and work hard."

Ringo says to watch her in each run after the bulldoggers catch the steer she knows, "It's her time to shine. She will run circles and fling her mane for the cameras." She both acts and looks like a supermodel.

Ringo says, "She likes to be pretty."

Monroe getting spoiled in-between rounds at the NFR | Ringo Robinson

Monroe's Breeding

Monroe is APHA registered. This unfortunately eliminates her from ever winning the prestigious AQHA Horse of the Year title that so many timed event cowboys cherish.

Ringo told us, "It is a shame she is not eligible to win a horse of the year title, because she measures with the top horses."

The APHA used to offer an incentive program to the rodeo contestants if they brought a registered paint to the finals; however, a few years ago, they dropped the program.

Monroe's Track Record

It is hard to list all the rodeos and wins this mare has. In 2018, Stetson Jorgenson won the Wilderness Circuit Finals average aboard the blonde bombshell. Dalton Massey won the 2020 Columbia River Circuit Finals year-end and average. Dalton also won Dodge City, Kansas on her. She has been to the NFR three times now.

Ringo is coming off his second knee surgery, so he will be cleared to run steers again in January. He has plans to travel with Ty Allred, and they both will be aboard Monroe. After the finals, they will head south for the winter rodeos.

Where Do We Get a Monroe?

We had to ask how one gets their own Monroe? Ringo said there are two fillies out of Monroe, but there are no more siblings; these fillies will not be leaving the Robinson ranch.

One thing is for sure if you ever get a chance to have mare power like this, do not pass up the opportunity.

