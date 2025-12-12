Tucker Allen’s Dream Season Has Him on Track for First Gold Buckle

Every night in the steer wrestling fans are left at the edge of their seats as the bulldoggers continue to battle it out for big round wins, average places, and the gold buckle. Round No. 8 proved to keep the excitement going.

Tonight, times were expected to be fast and the bulldoggers showed up! This pen of cattle from stock contractor Remey Parrot has given the steer wrestlers a great chance to show off and be super fast doing it.

Consistency Takes the Win

Nathan Meyer Photography

Tucker Allen will take his third victory lap of the NFR after clocking 3.9 on a strong steer, pocketing another $36,668. Tucker will stay in the No. 1 position in the average with a huge lead, and now Allen has taken over the No. 1 position in the world, which Will Lummus was holding onto up to this round.

Tucker Allen and AQHA Horse of the Year Banker have continued the pursuit for his first gold buckle at his second NFR. Though he has drawn on the stronger end of the cattle, Allen has been scoring great, making businessman runs, and came into Round No. 8 first in the average with a 9-second lead.

Tucker is the only cowboy to be clean on all his steers heading into the ninth round. Gold Buckle dreams are starting to shape up.

Jesse Brown, also riding Banker, utilized great horsepower to grab a second-place check after his 4.0-second run. Brown will move up to sixth in the average after Kyle Irwin received a no time, knocking him out of the top eight.

NFR Rookie Chance Howard grabbed his largest check yet after clocking 4.1 in the eighth round. One tenth behind him, Bridger Anderson picked up fourth with a 4.2-second run. Both Howard and Anderson are competing for round wins after falling out of the average standings in earlier rounds.

Heartbreak in Round No. 8

Will Lummus | Nathan Meyer Photography

Coming into the finals, Will Lummus was the No. 1 cowboy in the standings. He and Swamper have made some phenomenal runs to keep adding money to his name; however, two no times in Round No. 1 and Round No. 3, followed by a no time tonight, removed him from the average. Round money is the only tool Lummus has to fight off the rest of the pack.

Still in the Battle

Ty Erickson keeps cashing in chips this NFR and has now placed in five of the eight rounds. Though he did not cash in tonight, he has jumped from No. 14 to No. 4 in the world and is currently fifth in the average. He remains a contender for the world title. After things got tight in his run in Round No. 8, it made it tough for Ty's head catch, but he persevered and threw his steer in 4.6 seconds, which helped hold him in the game.

Anything can happen with two steers left as we have seen in years past it will come down to the last steer in the 10th round before they can crown a 2025 world champion steer wrestler.

Full Round 8 Results

1. Tucker Allen 3.9 $36,668

2. Jesse Brown 4.0 $28,980

3. Chance Howard 4.1 $21,882

4. Bridger Anderson 4.2 $15,377

5. Dakota Eldridge 4.3 $9,463

6. J.D. Struxness 4.4 $5,914

