Meet National Finals Rodeo Round Bareback Riding One Winner Weston Timberman
Rodeo On SI had the opportunity to chat with the Number 7 ranked bareback riding cowboy coming into the finals. He took full advantage of his draw in round No. 1. The Montana cowboy won the round in his first ever appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
The 87-point ride on top of J Bar J's Drunk Bunny bested the field and deposited $33,687 into the 20-year-old's bank account.
Take a few minutes to learn a little more about the NFR Rookie, who can now claim he won the round on the first NFR horse he nodded his head on.
Weston Timberman
- Regular Season Earnings: $154,100
- Hometown: Columbus, MT
- Season Ranking: 7th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you’ve gotten on so far this year?
Favorite horse would have to be Stevie Nicks of Macza Pro Rodeo.
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
I want to get on New Scarlett or Virgil.
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
Most likely team roping.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
My dad, Chris and my uncle, Kelly.
5. What brand of riggin do you use?
I ride with a Barstow Pro Flex High Lift.
6. Favorite restaurant?
I don’t know if this counts, but probably Jimmy John’s.
7. Favorite movie?
Dances With Wolves
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Golfing or going to find a swimming hole.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Wrestling
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Definitely the Pendleton Roundup (Pendleton, Ore.).
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I make sure I’m in the gym every day, but it’s the same stuff that I do throughout the season. (This strategy must have worked well for the cowboy given the results of round one.)
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
Probably the fact that we get to select all the horses that go to the finals.
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
During practice, it all depends on how good I feel as well as my equipment, could get on one or five if need be.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
I only have one and it’s crossing a black cat's path.
15. Do you have any pre-ride rituals?
I keep my warm-ups the exact same and make sure to pray for me and the horse every time.