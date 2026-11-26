

After an amazing first season in the WPRA, the rookie barrel racers are getting ready to pack their trailers and head to their very first National Finals Rodeo.

Among them, Sydney Graham ranks 10th in the world after an incredible rookie season.

Graham has earned roughly $157,000 on her main mount, Dupont First, "Trump." Trump is a phenom and legend in the barrel racing industry, a reputation he built early in his career after winning over $50,000 at the Ruby Buckle Derby.

Sydney started and trained Dupont First, and they have won at all levels- rodeos, futurities, derbys, and jackpots.

The seven-year-old stallion by Duponte out of a First Down Dash Mare has had a spectacular year chalked full of wins, records, and phenomenal runs. Trump has proven himself in all walks of the rodeo trail, including tough ground, tiny patterns, and big setups.

Dupont First had a spectacular year with six major rodeo wins, including Heber City, Utah, Hermiston, Oregon, Redding, California , the WPRA World Finals, Buffalo Lake, and the Playoff Series.

The team stopped the clock at Heber City to shatter the WPRA Standard Pattern World Record with a 16.49, adding over $7,000 to her earnings.



Graham and Trump at RODEOHOUSTON | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

"We bought him as a yearling in 2020; I started him under saddle and trained him on the barrels. He is an incredibly special horse." Sydney Graham

Adding $500 to her 2026 earnings, Sydney ran NNN Sixums Firewater, "Bunny," at two rodeos. Bunny is owned by Sydney's cousin Victoria Procter, and the whole family absolutely adores her.

Bunny was even bred to Trump when Sydney ran her, and they are expecting a Trump x Bunny baby next year.

Age is just a number, and Sydney proved that when she won $100 this year on a 19-year-old gelding named Hesa Mind Bender, "Tio." Tio was top 50 in the world in 2023 at the age of 17. Sydney credits Tio for showing her the ropes of the rodeo world.

Sydney's backup horse for the NFR is an 11-year-old gelding named Famous Bully Secret, "Boo," currently ridden by Alex Daigle.

Boo is owned by Dominika Brossard in Quebec, Canada. Graham is excited to have this phenomenal gelding on the trailer with Trump as they head to her first National Finals Rodeo.

Her grand entry horse is a 15-year-old gelding named Infamous Dash. Owned by the Deitz family in Alberta, Canada, "Amos" is the 16-hand gentle giant that Sydney rode at Pendleton. Amos will make his first NFR appearance, along with Trump and Boo.

Sydney Graham and her great horse Trump. | Summer Searles

Sydney has an incredible string of horses, and we can't wait to watch her take the Las Vegas stage by storm in one week. She had a record-breaking 2026 season, and the spectators will be watching this Rookie and her amazing stallion as they run up the Thomas & Mack.