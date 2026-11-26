The 2027 rodeo season is off to a strong start and things are already looking very competitive for athletes looking to head to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 2027. After finishing at No. 85 last year, barrel racer Ivy Hurst is already taking her fate into her hands, working her way to the top of the world standings.

Hurst’s Career in WPRA

The horse trainer out of Springer, Oklahoma has had quite the career so far. For years, she worked solely on training barrel horses and became one of the best in the business before she took up entering the races herself.

In seasons past, she’s captured the title at the Reno Rodeo, the 2025 Ice Breaker Barrel Race Open and the the United Pro Rodeo Association just earlier this season. Despite the latter two not counting toward her WPRA wins, her reps are what’s going to take her to the top.

Now, she’s working her way to the top of the world standings, already sporting a championship title in 2027 thanks to her performance at the Prairie Circuit Finals in Mulvane, Kansas. She came blazing into the arena during round one, securing the win in 17.25 seconds, putting her name back on the map.

Although she fell to third place during round two, she wasn’t going to let that hold her back as she entered the arena in round three. It was here that she tied for the fastest time of the rodeo, running 17.14 seconds to match Emily Beisel’s round two win.

Her consistency landed her on top, as she secured the average title with 51.70 seconds on three head, putting her weekend total at $9,258 to start the 2027 season.

Hurst’s Horse Power

One thing about Hurst is that she is known for her horsepower and the horses she’s trained. She’s been in charge of some of the most iconic steeds in barrel racing and has ridden most of them to the top of at least one iconic rodeo.

Her main mount, a gelding called Top Of The Roc ("Diddy"), is one horse she’s seen some of her best performances with. Together, they won the Wildcard Round and Semifinal A at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in just 16.47 seconds and qualified for a number of Prairie Circuit Finals together. His passing in 2021 led Hurst to step away from rodeo for a full year to recover.

When she returned to the arena, it was on the back of Famous Dallas Jazz in 2022. The pair took home some big titles that year including the Bob Feist Invitational Barrel Race at Lazy E Arena and secured her seventh Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo.

After he was sold just before the Circuit Finals in 2022, she rode Cheyenne Fab and after just a few weeks together, the duo went on to secure the Prairie Circuit Finals title in 2025. That rodeo continues to be her best as she went in 2026 on Coats Smooth Honor ("Honor"), picking up another Circuit finals title. The two continue to compete together today and will likely continue to run together into 2027.

Now back into the competition full time, Rodeo On SI will keep a close eye on how this legendary cowgirl fares as the season gains momentum.