President Trump Gives One-Word Response to Infantino’s Failed World Cup Plan

The steady flow of backlash toward FIFA President Gianni Infantino hit an all-time high this week after his shock proposal to sell shares of the World Cup, and close friend U.S. President Donald Trump seemingly wants nothing to do with the scandal.

Not usually one for brevity—especially when it comes to Infantino—Trump had a surprisingly curt response to the current happenings at FIFA in Friday’s press conference, before quickly pivoting to the next reporter’s question.

“No,” Trump said at Camp David when asked if he had prior knowledge of Infantino’s proposal to sell stakes in soccer’s biggest affair, “I never spoke to him.”

The President’s reaction was met with surprise, given not only that Infantino has previously stated that he and Trump are “in touch regularly, almost every day,” but also that prior to the dismantling of the entire initiative, FIFA confirmed that Thrive Eternal would “lead the proposed investor group.” Joshua Kushner—the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law—is the founder and managing partner of the venture capital firm. The Times also claimed at the time that “figures close to the Donald Trump administration” had been consulted about the proposal.

Trump’s curt reaction also called into further question the future of Infantino’s presidency at FIFA. Trump has been Infantino’s biggest supporter and close confidant for several years, a relationship that only intensified after the Swiss man handed Trump his newly invented FIFA Peace Prize last December at the World Cup Draw. If Trump doesn’t support Infantino anymore, then who will?

Has Donald Trump Turned His Back on Gianni Infantino?

Infantino handed the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize to President Trump (left). | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Infantino has come to Trump’s defense on numerous occasions, most recently ahead of the World Cup final in which he appointed the U.S. President to be a part of the trophy ceremony and amid repeated investigations into the nature of the pair’s relationship, something the U.S. House Judiciary Committee has now put under a microscope.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time Trump has not returned the favor for his friend.

Amid separate backlash toward Infantino in May regarding the “dynamic pricing” for World Cup tickets, the 80-year-old President slammed the sky-high ticket prices, claiming, “I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you.” Trump’s response came just days after Infantino had defended ticket prices as the mere consequence of the U.S. sports market.

It remains to be seen what comes of Infantino’s presidency at FIFA, as well as his allegiance with Trump. The next FIFA presidential election is set for March, where Infantino was initially expected to run unopposed but could now face significant competition.

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