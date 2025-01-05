Meet One of the Most Influential People of the National Finals Rodeo: The Pusher
If you have ever watched a performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the last six years, one thing you cannot miss is the man in the Priefert jumpsuit that pushes EVERY timed event animal that comes through the yellow arena. Missouri cowboy, Andy Hilton, has become one of the most important crew members of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Andy grew up in Sidney, Iowa in a rodeo family. He and his brother, Josh "Hambone" Hilton often found themselves offering to help out at the rodeos, which is where they found their passion on the production side of the rodeo atmosphere. Though Andy was an Iowa High School Rodeo State Champion Calf Roper and is a No. 6 heeler as well, he truly enjoys when he is on the production end of the rodeo scene.
When Andy and Josh would volunteer to help at the rodeos, they found themselves getting involved with the infamous Cervi Boys, Chase and Binion, and Cervi Championship Rodeo. Binion led me down memory road to the start of a lifelong friendship and said it all began when they took care of grand entry horses in Sidney, Iowa together when they were of elementary age.
Binion says, "Andy is the humblest of men and his heart is always in the right place."
When Chase and Binion took over the rodeo company over 20 years ago they produced 16 rodeos a year and now they produce 41.
Binion went on to sas, "Andy has been a huge part of our rodeo company's success and growth and he is a forefront in the industry." Andy has "elevated" the expectations and efforts of rodeo production and has brought so much to the industry.
Andy even was introduced to his lovely wife, Rachel, by Binion and Hannah Cervi in 2016 at the 2016 NFR.
Andy has helped produce some of the biggest rodeos on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit around the United States. He acts as the Vice President of the Great Lakes Circuit, the Chute Boss for notable rodeos such as the Governers Cup in South Dakota, San Angelo, Texas, and many more.
in 2018 rodeo announcer Boyd Polhamus contacted Andy with a position for that year’s WNFR. Before that time, it was common that whoever was running the extra cattle in each event would push the steers/calves during the rodeo.
In 2018 Andy just pushed the Team Roping steers at the WNFR. After 2018 the competitors noticed how much effort Hilton put in toward pushing their livestock. It truly is a strenuous and important part of every cowboys run.
In 2019 Hilton opted out of attending the WNFR because he and Rached were expecting their son, Zander to arrive. Family is very important to Andy.
The 2020 WNFR might of been at a different location, but Andy returned to push cattle and this time he was selected to push the steers and calves for all the timed events. The cowboys cannot get enough of Andy's pushing style and often attribute some of the credit for their winning runs thanks to his valiant efforts.
Andy was filthy after each night of pushing over 50 animals. To save his clothes he bought himself a mechanic's coverall set and just for good measure stuck a NFR patch on it to give it the true "Pit Crew" appeal it had.
Each night he would wash his coveralls for the next nights round. These coveralls and Andy both have become NFR icons. Andy initially dubbed himself the "Priefert Pusher" and the title stuck! Eventually Priefert caught wind of it and now they endorse Andy, providing him with Priefert coveralls and some other bonus Priefert merch.
Hilton is part of the paid Las Vegas Events Center Crew, but what minimal the compensation might be, it is not the reason Andy accepts the position.
Andy says, "As much as I maybe didn't want to push, in the end I felt like I was on everyone's team. Unlike when I just work a rodeo, I felt like I get to be a small part of every run."
The WNFR is a marathon and it starts early for Andy. He arrives the Sunday before the performances start. On Monday they run all the Calf Roping cattle. He pushes EVERY SINGLE one. Over 75 that day. The following day they run through all the Steer Wrestling and Team Roping cattle making it around 180 pushed that day. There are 45 runs he will push during every performance for 10 rounds straight, but you cannot forget every night after the performances all the extra cattle get ran and Andy will be there to push every extra as well.
Andy's has a unquie pushing style that gives the best go to the competitors. He will put his right arm along their butt, then put both feet on the back of the chute providing him with leverage. Then with both hands on the sides of the cattle he will push off with his feet to ensure a good fast start. The only thing with this position is once the animal leaves the chute all the momentum throws Andy to the ground EVERY run. It is very hard on his shoulders, knees, and elbows. No matter the strain it puts on his body Hilton explains, "It's a blast and rewarding".
Possibly the greatest pusher of all time, Andy enjoys the energy and cowboys that have now become his friends from him becoming the Priefert Pusher. He says the cowboys are good to him. He says every Steer Wrestler, and most the Team Ropers and Calf Ropers will tip him throughout the finals, and they celebrate their wins with him.
Steer Wrestler Rowdy Parrott never missed a pre run fist bump with Andy. He even jumped the chutes to get to where Andy was standing in the 10th round. It almost became a supersition for the two of them.
Rowdy told me, " Andy is a great guy and we love having him in our corner. He tries as hard as anyone I've seen and that means a lot! He is giving us the best opportunity we could possibly have because he is pushing as hard as he can." He explained how they wanted to be sure Andy and his efforts are recognized.
Tyler Waguespack has been persistently trying to get Andy to go celebrate with him the past few years.
He said, "Andy tries harder than anyone else every push for every contestant."
Wags jokes about offering to take him to backstage and promising to "buy all his drinks", though the drinks are free, it has been ongoing between the two. Andy is always so busy at the finals it is hard for him to get away. Finally, after his Round 9 win this year at the finals Wags was able do some convincing and he brought Andy along with him on stage at the South Point buckle presentation.
Tyler says, "We cannot do our job as well as we do without Andy and his efforts."
Andy says guys will win the round and give him a tip, and he says it is never expected. He just enjoys being a part of it all! Him and Team Roper Coleman Proctor share celebratory hugs and cheers, and Proctor is always first to thank him for the push.
Hilton says, "The 10th round is full of high fives, hugs, and lots of appreciation. A lot of the guys are my friends from over the years, so it's a lot of fun to see them succeed."
Andy is a family man and has been a firefighter for 22 years in Kansas, Missouri. He enjoys time with family, his career, and is a pilot as well. He is offered to work rodeo's nearly full time, but enjoys his career and says, "If all I did was work rodeos, I don't think I would love it as much as I do right now". He is picky about the rodeos he will work and loves to work ones where his dad can come help with him.
The amount of people in the rodeo industry that know Andy only speak of his true kind heart, humbling ways, and their friendships with him. The time I spent on the phone with Andy I felt like I instantly gained a new friend. His character is of unscaled kindness and his efforts in the arena are unmatched.
There has been talk of the WNFR "Priefert Pusher" moving positions next year and though it is hard work and grueling on the body, everyone agrees Andy deserves whatever position in the arena he chooses as he has earned that right through his efforts.
As Tyler Wags stated, "We don't know who will replace Andy, but we do know they will have big shoes to fill."