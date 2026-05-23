Athletes Who Could Become Repeat Titlists in 2026 at The American Rodeo

Championship Saturday of the 2026 edition of The American Rodeo has arrived. Rodeo On SI took a look at which competitors in this year's field have a shot at becoming repeat champions of the richest one-day rodeo in the world.

Do not forget: some of these athletes are big-time names in rodeo, but if they came in as contenders, they have a shot at that $2 million contender-only prize.

Bareback Riding

Four cowboys in the bareback riding have previously earned titles at The American Rodeo. Two earned invitee positions (Rocker Steiner and Kade Sonnier) and two are coming in as contenders (Tanner Aus and Tilden Hooper).

Aus claimed the win in 2016. Hooper is a two-time champion, in 2021 and 2022. Sonnier took home the title in 2024. Steiner stands a chance to become a back-to-back champion, as he won it in 2025.

Breakaway Roping

The most recent addition to The American Rodeo is breakaway roping, which brings three cowgirls with a chance to win the title again. Of those three, only one is an invitee (Josie Conner).

Madison Outhier won the inaugural event in 2019 and earned her spot as a contender this year. Jackie Crawford is not only a contender but also a two-time champion (2022, 2023). She split the $1 million bonus with Ty Harris — can she do it again in 2026 with even higher stakes? Conner, an invitee, is the defending champion from 2025.

Team Roping

While there are many repeat champions in the field, only one team is a constant.

2015 Kaleb Driggers and Travis Graves

2018 Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira

2019 Coleman Proctor and Ryan Motes

2022 Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins

2023 Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira

2025 Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira

Header Kaleb Driggers has clinched the title four times in total, and three with his current partner, Junior Nogueira. The pair enter as invitees this year. Andrew Ward stands a chance to earn a second The American Rodeo title, also as an invitee.

Coleman Proctor and Travis Graves have each won a title, but not as a team. They earned their spot as contenders and have a shot at $2 million.

Saddle Bronc Riding

As we often see in professional rodeo, the saddle bronc riding is a showdown of the Wright brothers. Three will compete on Championship Saturday.

In this event, only one previous winner earned his spot as a contender: Sage Newman. Newman won the title in 2024 and now has a shot at $2 million.

Ryder Wright is a two-time champion (2019, 2021). Stetson Wright took the win in 2023. The defending champion from 2025, Damian Brennan, is returning as an invitee.

Steer Wrestling

In steer wrestling, only two cowboys have a shot at becoming repeat winners, and both are invitees. Jesse Brown took the win in 2022 and Will Lummus returns to defend his title, as the 2025 Champion.

Tie Down Roping

The field of tie-down ropers has only one cowboy with a shot at becoming a repeat titlist: Ty Harris. He claimed the win in 2023, when he split the $1 million prize with breakaway roper, Jackie Crawford.

Barrel Racing

Dusky Lynn Hall and the tiny, but mighty, horse she calls “Spit" | The American Rodeo

The barrel racing is unique to 2026: no cowgirls are previous winners. Kassie Mowry, the 2025 Champion, was set to compete but had to draw out of the event, due to personal reasons.

Bull Riding

Only two cowboys in the field of bull riders are previous winners, and both enter the competition as invitees. Tristen Hutchings earned the win in 2025, and Stetson Wright claimed it in 2023.