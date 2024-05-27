Memorial Day - Cowboy Style
Most Americans celebrate Memorial Day with barbecues and camping. Retailers offer sales to their customers. Par for the course, cowboys go against the grain. They celebrate Memorial Day by doing what they love—competing. While our active duty military continues to serve overseas during federal holidays, cowboys compete across the country and raise funds/awareness for our soldiers. Here are events happening on Memorial Day:
1. The Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Memorial Classic - Decatur, Texas
The Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Memorial Classic commenced their annual event with Friday night's Heroes, Cowboys and Cocktails. Cole Fackler, former Navy SEAL, guest spoke at the dinner on what Memorial Day means to him. A silent auction followed to began the fundraising. Team roping filled NRS arena on Saturday and Sunday. Barrel racers moved in for Memorial Day. All the proceeds from Friday's silent auction, team roping, and barrel race benefit the Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation, Navy SEAL Foundation, and the Wise County Center for Emotional Wellness that offers free services to veterans and first responders.
2. Take The Oath Memorial PRCA Xtreme Bulls - Manti, Utah
Take the Oath Memorial Extreme Bulls takes place every Memorial Day in central Utah. The pre-show included a barrel racing versus motocross competition. The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment brought in the main event: the PRCA Xtreme Bulls. The lineup of bull riders includes NFR qualifiers, Josh Frost, Lukasey Morris, and Roscoe Jarboe. Funds from the event go towards constructing a memorial honoring local military/first responding and scholarships for local FFA high school members.
3. Old Fort Days Rodeo - Fort Smith, Ark.
The Old Fort Days Rodeo, excluding the Xtreme Bulls in Manti, Utah, is the only PRCA rodeo that actually takes place on Memorial Day. The 1st performance, patriot night, begins at 7:00 pm. The Old Fort Days Rodeo Parade, through Downtown Fort Smith, showcased patriotism at its finest. Local law enforcement, cowboys, and cowgirls accompanied marching and the, red, white, and blue floats.
4. The Memorial Barrel Race - Hamilton, Texas
The Memorial Barrel Race boasted a huge payout, with $389,000 guaranteed, and several sidepots. The multi-day format allowed barrel racers to make two runs in either Section 1 or 2. Their runs not only counted toward the open payout but also day money.