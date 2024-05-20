Mens Collegiate Rodeo Standouts Head to College National Finals
From the intricacies of team roping to the adrenaline rush of bull riding, male collegiate rodeo athletes have dedicated themselves year-round to try and earn a spot at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) this June. Stay tuned as we delve into the electrifying anticipation surrounding this prestigious event in Casper, Wyoming, starting June 10.
As a part of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, athletes split into regions across the country and competed for their chance at a CNFR qualification. There are six men's events, and three men from each region qualify for each event.
The Treasure Valley Community College Mens Team has dominated all year long. The Ontario, Oregon, team is leading the men's team standings with over 10,000 points. Montana State University is following with just over 8,000 points. Missouri Valley College, Cal Poly State University, and New Mexico State University round out the top 5 men's teams.
Ty Pope has been a standout rodeo athlete for several years, coming through the high school ranks. In 2022, he won the College National Finals Rodeo Bareback Riding. His older brother, Jesse Pope, is a world champion and multiple-time NFR qualifier himself. We can expect big things for Ty again this year at the CNFR.
Take a look at the top guys, leading the national standings going into the CNFR:
Mens All-Around
1. Ty Pope Missouri Valley College
2. Ty Taylor Treasure Valley Community College
3. Zane Taylor Treasure Valley Community College
Saddle Bronc
1. Ty Pope Missouri Valley College
2. Caseyn Pearson Treasure Valley Community College
3. Garett Cunningham Treasure Valley Community College
Bareback
1. Sage Allen College of Southern Idaho
2. Trevor Kay University of Montana Western
3. Drew Lind Iowa Central Community College
Tie-Down Roping
1. Tice Hiner Walla Walla Community College
2. Daniel Miranda Cal Poly State University
3. Ty Taylor Treasure Valley Community College
Team Roping Header
1. Zane Kilgus Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
2. Cooper Cowan University of West Alabama
3. McCrae Fillmore Snow College
Team Roping Heeler
1. Lathan Dickson Southern Arkansas University
2. Hayden Clay Southern Arkansas University
3. Preston Olsen Snow College
Bull Riding
1. Brayden Liberio West Hills Community College
2. Jesse Hopper Western Oklahoma State College
3. Thayne Elshere Gillette College
Steer Wrestling
1. Zane Taylor Treasure Valley Community College
2. Ty Taylor Treasure Valley Community College
3. Logan Corta Idaho State University