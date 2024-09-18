Mic Man: Tim O’Connell’s Time to Heal Leads to New Venture in Rodeo Announcing
It was a mistake that quickly transformed into something more than Tim O’Connell ever envisioned.
Back in April, the 10-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo was at home recovering from a pair of surgeries on his lower body when he got an unexpected offer. The Cowboy Channel asked O’Connell if he would come to Fort Worth and provide commentary during the Resistol Rookie Roundup.
The Zwingle, Iowa, native saw it as an opportunity to try something different. He never thought it would lead to a potential second career.
During the two-day event, a technical oversight led to O’Connell’s televised commentary being broadcast over the sound system at the Cowtown Coliseum. By Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association rules, that is a violation as only card-carrying rodeo announcers are allowed to provide real time discussion of the event at the arena.
O’Connell was warned that he could have been hit with a $500 fine. Instead, it sparked an idea and led to him submitting an application and paying a $500 processing fee to begin the process of getting carded.
“That little scenario set me up to get an announcer’s card,” O’Connell said with a laugh. “It’s a whole new world that I’ve been opened up to. I’ve been around rodeo all my life. I never deeply paid attention to the announcer like I do now. It’s a completely different animal than what I ever gave them credit for – and I gave them credit.”
With plenty of downtime during his recovery process, O’Connell opted to see where the announcing road might take him. So far, it’s been a whirlwind.
To be considered for a PRCA announcer card, the three-time bareback World Champion had to get signed on to work five non-PRCA sanctioned rodeos. He was fortunate enough to connect with several high school events to get started. O’Connell submitted that schedule to the PRCA and an anonymous evaluator was sent out to one of the rodeos to review his work.
From there, his review was presented to the PRCA for consideration of First-Year Announcer status. O’Connell was approved, making him eligible to work PRCA events.
His debut came over the August 31-September 1 weekend, as the Timber City Pro Rodeo in Maquoketa, Iowa, held its first-ever PRCA-sanctioned event. For O’Connell, an inductee to the Maquoketa High School Hall of Fame, his first time on the microphone at a PRCA event was a full circle moment that brought him back home.
“It’s been a year where I’ve prayed for patience and peace and understanding, God help me work through this and show me what you want – and this has just fallen in my lap and I did not see it coming,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell got the chance to work alongside two-time NFR announcer Andy Seiler, co-announcing the event. The veteran voice talent provided insights and tips on everything from prep work to taking notes to keeping track of what’s happening.
It was an eye-opening experience that O’Connell is extremely grateful for.
“Everyone was so great to work with just showing me the work, how things work and how to be the best I can be,” he said. “And I wanted all the feedback and they gave me the feedback for what I can improve on the next day and where I did good too.”
And, as expected, O’Connell isn’t slowing down
Later this month, he’ll work the Madison (Ind.) Pro Rodeo with former NFR announcer Roger Mooney, giving him another opportunity to continue training with some of rodeo’s best voices.
Make no mistake, O’Connell has every intention of returning to the bucking chutes and competing for another world title. His healing process is still ongoing, but he expects to be ready to restart in 2025 and make a run at his 11th NFR appearance.
Is this a career after his riding days are over? O’Connell said he “could see it definitely turning into something.” What that is has yet to be fully defined.
But one thing is certain – he’s got a card to ride and a card to announce. And O’Connell plans to use both.
“I’m not to the point where I want to announce a rodeo alone by no means. I’m a ways away from that. I want people to enjoy their show. I want contestants to get their dues. I don’t know how to properly do that stuff yet – but I really love talking bareback riding and I love talking rodeo,” O’Connell said.
“It could very well be something for life after rodeo, I’m not sure what it’ll exactly turn into, but at least during this time I have off I have gotten through the process of getting approved because it’s not easy to get your card.”