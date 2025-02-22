Million Dollar Winner and Top Racehorse Passes Away at Age 22 in Brazil
Proven sire and top racehorse, Teller Cartel has passed away at age 22. The son of Corona Cartel was out of Jet Along Jamie by Easy Jet. The stallion only raced his two-year-old year, where he was named Champion 2-Year-Old Colt. Winning $1,212,471, Teller Cartel won three of his nine starts, finished second twice, and third twice. Earning money in eight of nine starts, the stallion proved his ability handily.
Teller Cartel won some of the biggest races in Quarter Horse racing. The bay stallion was the champion at the All-American Futurity (G1), third in the Golden State Million Futurity (G1), and was a finalist in the Los Alamitos Million Futurity (G1).
Not only was Teller Cartel a standout performer, he proved himself as a producer, as well. He sired earners of over $12 million. Llano Teller is his top earner at $1,770,007. With a speed index of 108, Teller Cartel is also the no. 2 all-time leading money earning son of Corona Cartel.
Teller Cartel was bred in Oklahoma by C/C Stock Farm and sold for $87,000 at the Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale. The stallion had 16 foal crops race, with 346 winners. Part of a syndicate in the United States early in his career, Teller Cartel eventually left the country to impact bloodlines in Brazil.
In 2016, the stallion sold to Portofino and became a leading sire in Brazil. Although the stallion was in Brazil at the time of his passing, frozen semen is still available in the US at Royal Vista Southwest in Purcell, Okla.
Per an announcement on the stallion's Facebook page:
"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of our Grand Champion Teller Cartel! Champion All American Futurity and consecrated stallion in the USA and Brazil with $12 million in earnings, producer of countless crackers and champions. Teller Cartel leaves a memorable genetic legacy in the USA and Brazil marked by speed, strength and docility. Many matrices and studs will carry forward their genetics that will contribute a lot to the Brazilian and international breed! Go Teller Cartel Go! RIP"
Teller Cartel is also a familiar name in barrel racing bloodlines. Alan Woodbury of Woodbury Performance Horses incorporated the stallion's genetics into his elite barrel horse breeding program several years ago. Combined with his famed duo of National Finals Rodeo qualifying mares, Woodbury tends to opt for race-bred crosses.
The 2025 futurity season has already seen great things from the stallion BTR Moonflash, who is out of Teller Cartel daughter, Tell Em Twice. Tell Em Twice is a result of Woodbury's breeding program, out of Tell Em Belle.
Our condolences to all connections on the loss of Teller Cartel.