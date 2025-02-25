'Money' Mayfield Back on Top: PRCA Tie Down Roping World Standings Update
The newest class of tie-down ropers continue to up the standard of the sport. Each year, the rookies come in hotter, while the last generation of up-and-comers become the new veterans. The 2025 season is well underway and the cowboys of the tie-down roping are chasing another trip to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo. Deep into the Texas Swing, there have been shifts in the World Standings.
Tie Down Roping World Standings, per PRCA 2/23/25
1. Shad Mayfield $58,155
2. John Douch $36,713
3. Kyle Lucas $34,258
4. Ty Harris $31,708
5. Riley Pruitt $31,642
#1 - Shad Mayfield
Two-time World Champion (tie down in 2020 and all-around in 2024), Shad Mayfield is hunting his second gold buckle in the tie down roping. Mayfield had a great season in 2024 and a solid National Finals Rodeo, but finished the year as reserve champion. At just 24 years old, the Clovis, N.M., cowboy earned his first coveted All-Around title last year.
Mayfield has made the best of the Texas Swing, with a top four finish in the finals at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and winning two rounds in his bracket. He also earned the top spot in the finals for a cool $20,000 and his second consecutive win at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Mayfield also swept both rounds and the semi-finals.
#2 - John Douch
At 27 years old, Douch has qualified for the NFR three times and is quickly approaching $1 million in earnings. Prior to the 2024 NFR, Douch had a head start on the year. Picking up early season earnings at the Texas Circuit Finals, Heart O'Texas Fair & Rodeo, and Cinch Roping Fiesta. The Huntsville, Texas, cowboy recently had solid showings at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
#3 - Kyle Lucas
From Carstairs, Alberta, Canada, Kyle Lucas is chasing his first NFR qualification. After finishing in the top 45 of the World Standings in nine of the past 10 seasons, Lucas has an early lead on the 2025 season. Just this past weekend, he added substantially to his earnings at the La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros in Tucson, Ariz. Steady placings in the rounds of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo pushed him up in the standings. A reserve championship in the finals of Fort Worth for $12,000 helped him immensely.
#4 - Ty Harris
The 2018 Resistol Rookie of the Year and a six-time NFR qualifier, Harris has found his stride early in the 2025 season. Riding the wave from his outstanding 2024 and fourth place finish in the World Standings, Harris banked steadily at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The 26-year-old cowboy from San Angelo, Texas, kicked off his season winning the Columbia River Circuit Finals.
#5 - Riley Pruitt
Although he has only made two trips to the NFR, Pruitt earned an average title there in 2016. The Gering, Neb., cowboy comes by it honestly, with his father Troy an eight-time qualifier and 1990 World Champion in the same event. Pruitt kicked off his season with wins at the NILE Rodeo and the Mountain States Circuit Finals. A very successful National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, followed by placings at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo have furthered his climb up the standings.