Rodeo Daily

'Money' Mayfield Back on Top: PRCA Tie Down Roping World Standings Update

The tie down ropers are already into a heated battle, chasing a National Finals Rodeo qualification.

Teal Stoll

Shad 'Money' Mayfield
Shad 'Money' Mayfield / Hillary Maybery for SI Rodeo Daily

The newest class of tie-down ropers continue to up the standard of the sport. Each year, the rookies come in hotter, while the last generation of up-and-comers become the new veterans. The 2025 season is well underway and the cowboys of the tie-down roping are chasing another trip to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo. Deep into the Texas Swing, there have been shifts in the World Standings.

Tie Down Roping World Standings, per PRCA 2/23/25
1. Shad Mayfield $58,155
2. John Douch $36,713
3. Kyle Lucas $34,258
4. Ty Harris $31,708
5. Riley Pruitt $31,642

#1 - Shad Mayfield

Two-time World Champion (tie down in 2020 and all-around in 2024), Shad Mayfield is hunting his second gold buckle in the tie down roping. Mayfield had a great season in 2024 and a solid National Finals Rodeo, but finished the year as reserve champion. At just 24 years old, the Clovis, N.M., cowboy earned his first coveted All-Around title last year.

Mayfield has made the best of the Texas Swing, with a top four finish in the finals at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and winning two rounds in his bracket. He also earned the top spot in the finals for a cool $20,000 and his second consecutive win at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Mayfield also swept both rounds and the semi-finals.

#2 - John Douch

At 27 years old, Douch has qualified for the NFR three times and is quickly approaching $1 million in earnings. Prior to the 2024 NFR, Douch had a head start on the year. Picking up early season earnings at the Texas Circuit Finals, Heart O'Texas Fair & Rodeo, and Cinch Roping Fiesta. The Huntsville, Texas, cowboy recently had solid showings at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

#3 - Kyle Lucas

From Carstairs, Alberta, Canada, Kyle Lucas is chasing his first NFR qualification. After finishing in the top 45 of the World Standings in nine of the past 10 seasons, Lucas has an early lead on the 2025 season. Just this past weekend, he added substantially to his earnings at the La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros in Tucson, Ariz. Steady placings in the rounds of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo pushed him up in the standings. A reserve championship in the finals of Fort Worth for $12,000 helped him immensely.

#4 - Ty Harris

The 2018 Resistol Rookie of the Year and a six-time NFR qualifier, Harris has found his stride early in the 2025 season. Riding the wave from his outstanding 2024 and fourth place finish in the World Standings, Harris banked steadily at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The 26-year-old cowboy from San Angelo, Texas, kicked off his season winning the Columbia River Circuit Finals.

#5 - Riley Pruitt

Although he has only made two trips to the NFR, Pruitt earned an average title there in 2016. The Gering, Neb., cowboy comes by it honestly, with his father Troy an eight-time qualifier and 1990 World Champion in the same event. Pruitt kicked off his season with wins at the NILE Rodeo and the Mountain States Circuit Finals. A very successful National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, followed by placings at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo have furthered his climb up the standings.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News