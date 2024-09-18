Shad Mayfield’s Unexpected Pivot Results in Victory at West Texas Fair and Rodeo
When he left Abilene, Texas, two Fridays ago, Shad Mayfield wasn’t sure he would be back.
The top-ranked tie-down roper in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association World Standings was planning for a longer stay at the Pendleton (Ore.) Round-Up over this past weekend. But, when things didn’t pan out, he got the chance to head south again.
It wasn’t necessarily how he envisioned the weekend going, but it certainly worked out.
“I really just entered (the West Texas Fair and Rodeo) because I needed to get the circuit count on my rodeo count up to make my circuit finals,” Mayfield said with a laugh. “I really wasn’t even expecting to run my second one because I was hoping to make the Pendleton short-round, but I didn’t make that, so I was there for Abilene and it worked out.”
Eight days after posting a 8.1-second effort that tied with Lucas Potter and Kyan Wilhite for a win in the first-go, Mayfield returned to Abilene for Saturday's final performance and tied with Quade Hiatt at 8.3 seconds for fourth in the second round. That resulted in an aggregate total of 16.4 seconds on two head which was good enough to hold off Cash Hooper’s total of 16.8 seconds and win the championship.
Rapidly approaching $250,000 in earnings already this season, Mayfield is the leader in both the tie-down and all-around World Standings. He’ll make his sixth-straight appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this December in search of his second (and potentially third) world title since winning the tie-down honor in 2020. The win in Abilene added $6,217 in prize money to his already sizable ledger.
Even with a shot at two world championships this year, Mayfield still has goals outside of Las Vegas in December. An unanticipated win could certainly help make that a reality.
“Abilene’s a good rodeo and it definitely gave me a boost in the circuit standings as well,” Mayfield said. “I’ve always wanted to go to the NFR Open there in Colorado Springs. Every penny counts here at the end of the season.”
Other results from the West Texas Fair and Rodeo
Bareback riders Tuker Carricato and Anthony Thomas tied for the win, each posting 86-point rides. Carricato rode Beutler & Son Rode’s Green Hat Works Black Kat, while Thomas climbed on Diamond G Rodeo’s Good Girl. Each cowboy earned $2,404 for their efforts.
Eli Lord blazed his way to the steer wrestling average championship with an aggregate time of 6.8 seconds on two head. He secured $5,373 in total prize money.
The team roping duo of Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves finished with a total time of 9.4 seconds on two runs to win the title. Each cowboy walked away with $4,768 in earnings.
Saddle bronc rider Ira Dickinson scored 86 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Level Out to win the event and secure $3,330.
Katelyn Scott edged Kaycee Killingsworth by a hundredth of a second to take the barrel racing championship. Scott finished in 16.96 seconds, resulting in a $3,711 payday.
Breakaway roper Hali Williams finished just ahead of MaryBeth Bean to win the championship and claim $4,127 in prize money. Williams finished in 1.8 seconds while Beam was runner-up at 1.9.
Bull rider Coy Pollmeier notched an 85-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Black Panther to win the event and take home $3,172 in prize money.
The all-around title went to Lane Webb as he earned $1,066 between tie-down and team roping.