'Money' Mayfield: Pure Domination During the 2024 Rodeo Season
He's only 23 years old and he is on his way to his sixth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and could be on his way to his second world championship in the Tie-Down Roping and first All-Around world championship.
He is, of course, Shad 'Money' Mayfield.
His nickname is very appropriate in the 2024 season. Money.
He not only leads the world standings in the tie-down roping and all-around standings, but he has also broken the season earnings record in the tie-down.
Last year, Riley Webb took the tie-down field by storm and broke the season earnings record when he finished the year before the WNFR with $280,405. Mayfield set a goal this year to retake that record and he did. He surpassed Webb's record at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Mayfield deposited a total of $39,625 for his runs in South Dakota. That's a pretty good payday for a few days worth of work. The Clovis, New Mexico man went 9.0-seconds on his first run but then came back to tie one down in 7.1-seconds in the second go to tie for the win with fellow roper, Shane Hanchey.
Mayfield then decided it was his to win. In the semi-finals he was the fastest guy of the eight with another 7.1-second run. He upped the pressure when he tied one down in 6.9-seconds in the sudden death round and earned the check for $30,000.
In total, Mayfield has won $287,721 in the tie-down roping this year just during the regular season. That total may even go up as Mayfield was winning the rodeo in Stephenville, Texas as well.
After Mayfield won Fort Worth, Texas, he announced in his interview that he was needing surgery on his hips but had made the decision to finish this year and go for his second World title. He has kept his promise and continued to compete at the highest level and with the intensity to be at the top of the field going into the WNFR.
According to the PRCA, the 2024 WNFR will have an increase in the payoff. Each round will pay $30,706 and the average winner will receive $78,747. So, even though Mayfield is ahead of the tie-down roping field by more than $66,000 - nothing is set and the world title is still anyone's game.
Mayfield seems to be on a mission and should be a fan favorite in Las Vegas come December. If his end of year performance is a judge, get ready to be wowed at the Thomas and Mack Center during the WNFR.