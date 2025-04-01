Montana Brings Rodeo to the Forefront as the Official State Sport
Montana now joins Texas, Wyoming, and South Dakota as the four states who have officially made rodeo their state sport.
Recently, the legislature of Montana took it's final votes on House Bill 190. This bill is the official proposal for the state sport and it is currently headed to the governor's desk for a signature.
Senator Wendy McKamey, of Great Falls, is one of many to express her excitement for this bill. She said, “This is very unique in that it represents our heritage, the outdoors, and it’s an opportunity to have a really unique statement about our state."
There was concern from other senators who wanted to include more from their Indian heritage. Senator Susan Webber, of Browning, had objections that the Indian Relay was not specifically mentioned. The relay is a few centuries old and definitely part of Montana's history.
However, the bill was supported by the Montana American Indian Caucus as there is an Indian rodeo circuit. Senator Butch Gillespie, of Ethbridge, commented that there is truly nothing like the Indian rodeos. They are all over the state and so fun to attend, especially with the relay races.
Rodeo is also well represented at the collegiate level in the state. The College National Finals Rodeo was held in Bozeman for almost a quarter of a century. There are five colleges that have rodeo as a sport or club and Montana State University is always well represented at the CNFR.
Kalispell, Mont. held the state high school finals rodeo competition last June. The state sent 100 contestants onto the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Rodeo is a symbol of western heritage and nothing else would represent Montana better. Most contestants who rodeo professionally make sure to get to Montana in the summer for the rodeos that they host. It is another step forward to put rodeo in a positive spotlight nationally.