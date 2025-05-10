Montana Prepares to Welcome Rodeo Fans With a Full Slate of Events Across the State
Not too long ago Montana made American Rodeo their official state sport. They joined Wyoming, South Dakota, and Texas when they did this. Some of the top events that the state has to offer are coming up. Across the state you can find multiple events that showcase spectacular athletes and the best competition in the world.
Coming up sooner than most is the world famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale. This is a historic horse sale that dates back all the way to 1951. This is an annual event that debuts some of the finest bucking stock that this continent has to offer as well as world class athletes. It now features a multi-day rodeo, concert, horse racing, and a trade show. This starts May 15 in Miles City and finishes up on May 18.
Where Are the Rodeos in Montana?
Montana’s oldest rodeo is the Livingston Roundup (held in Livingston). Last year it celebrated its 100th anniversary. Livingston as well as Red Bluff are two of the highest paying rodeos during what PRCA cowboys and cowgirls call “Cowboy Christmas”. That means the best athletes in the world come from all over the country to get to these two rodeos as they have such a big pay day. This year the “Home of Champions” (Red Lodge) will be held July 1-5 and the Livingston Roundup up will be July 2-4.
These are not the only rodeos that the state offers. The circuit goes all summer and all over the state. Starting in June you can find action in both Belt and Augusta. If you were looking for one over Labor Day weekend you are in luck! There is a rodeo held in White Sulphur Springs. The full Montana rodeo circuit schedule can be found online as there is one going most weekends.
The Montana rodeo circuit offers much more than just great rodeos. The views, the fans, the committees, towns, etc. are all second to none. When you visit Montana you meet some of the most amazing people and see the most breathtaking views. You truly cannot beat the summer rodeos in Montana and those of us at Rodeo on SI look forward to what Montana rodeo brings this summer.