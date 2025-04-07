Motley Crue Rocker Owned Barrel Horse Runs Fastest Time of Select Stallion Stakes
It was a great weekend for Famous Bugs offspring in Chickasha, Okla. at the Select Stallion Stakes Futurity and Chickasha Barrel Bash. Owned by Bo Hill and Jeff Switzer, the Dash Ta Fame son out of Ms Wahini Bug (by Bugs Alive in 75) has well over $2.5 million in progeny earnings.
Futurity
Jada Haken and Flirtbug swept the Futurity, winning both rounds and the average, as well as the SSS Sire Bonus. With weekend earnings over $34,000, the duo had an unforgettable experience in Chickasha. Haken's family raised "Flirt," who is out of Ivory James daugher, Arabella Ivory. Haken had found success at the rodeos aboard Luthor, a Famous Bugs son. Naturally, she chose the stallion to pair with Arabella Ivory after she sustained a career ending injury. While this weekend may have marked the pair's first big win, they have been climbing up the ladder throughout the early futurity season. By the second round of the Royal Crown Futurity in Buckeye, Ariz., they had run a 16.9 on a standard pattern.
Another hot topic in our futurity coverage in 2025 has been HP Hotrod and Ashley Schafer. The son of Dash Ta Fame out of blue hen mare, Rods Last Ladybug by Sharp Rodney, finished second in the average. Placing second in Round 1 and third in Round 2 netted the duo a tidy $24,473 over the weekend.
Three The Goodbye Lane offspring finished in the top 12 of the futurity average: in third place, SGL Etta James (out of Marilyn James by Jesse James Jr) ridden by Brandon Cullins and owned by fellow futurity trainer, Kelsey Treharne, FrenchKissMeGoodbye (out of PardonMyFrenchMiss by Frenchmans Guy) ridden by Pete Oen finishing fourth, and in twelfth, In The FlyBye Lane (out of BB Sheza FeatureHero by Valiant Hero) also ridden by Brandon Cullins.
Another Famous Bugs daughter, TC Phelan Famous (out of TC Shes All Perks by Choctaw Bingo) and Jolene Montgomery finished fifth in the average. Three Slick By Design offspring also placed in the top 12. Taylor Manning and Designed By The King (Slick By Design x MS Gunbattle x Lions Share Of Fame) tied for seventh in the average. Brian Wheeler rode Designer Legs (Slick By Design x LeggsGoneWild x Tres Seis) to a tenth place finish. In eleventh, Ceri Ward rode GamblingSlick (Slick By Design x HMB Soon ToBe Famous x Dash Ta Fame).
The Famous Bugs colts found even more success in the rounds. PYC Bugs For Me (out of PYC Pie For Me by PYC Paint Your Wagon) and Stephanie Collins placed third in Round 1. Smokesho (out of This Blondes Loaded by On The Money Red) and Adrian Bolin won the 2D in Round 1.
Open
The Open was an equally salty group, with Angie Meadors winning the 1D on Friday aboard Smooth Operraider. Fun fact, a maternal sibling to this horse, The Money Raider, won the Icebox Open race in Big Piney, Wyo., over the weekend with owner and breeder, Margaret Jones. Jones also raised and trained Smooth Operraider to substantial earnings in the aged events, who later sold to Meadors.
Owned by Mötley Crüe rockstar, Vince Neil, Caught Matts King has had a ton of success throughout his career with Lance Graves. The duo earned the win in the Open 1D Saturday with a blistering 14.960 for $1,765. Running the fastest time of the weekend out of roughly 1,100 runs, the now 6-year-old daughter of Got Caught Speedin has an extensive win record.