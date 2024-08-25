Mountain States Cowgirl Suffers Tragedy, Left with Arizona Memories
The night of August 10 in one that Sage Kohr won't forget for a long time. In fact, anyone that was in Hugo, Colo. that night at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performance will retain memories of the fateful evening.
During her run in the barrel racing event, Kohr's horse known to the American Quarter Horse Association as Byeza, but lovingly called Arizona by Kohr, suffered a catastrophic injury.
A shattered axial sesamoid bone and severed ligamentous structures in the fetlock, meant that he would never run barrels again. Due to the severity of the injury and his obvious and excruciating pain, Kohr would have to make the humane decision to let her treasured partner find pain-free, green grass in heaven.
A decision she did not want to make, but knew she had to for her partner who gave her all he had every single time he came through the gate. One that no one wants to make, had to happen.
Kohr and Arizona found their way to each other through another set of tough circumstances, but obviously some that were meant to bring the winning pair together.
In the fall of 2022, Kohr's then "main" barrel horse had gotten into a wire fence and cut himself. The injuries were significant enough that Kohr knew she would need another horse to compete on.
"With college rodeos starting in a week or so, I called my dear friend Kristen LaDuke and asked if I could borrow her rodeo horse, Arizona. She graciously let me run Arizona at all the college rodeos that fall, and I fell in love with him," Kohr recalled.
While getting to know the Dash ta Fame bred gelding, she stated that Arizona wasn't always the easiest horse to ride, but he was always the kindest, sweetest soul. Their time together in the rodeo arena that fall was enough to leave Kohr wanting more and when given the opportunity to purchase him from LaDuke, she took it.
"Arizona was the horse that made me believe I could compete at the highest level of rodeo and be successful. He gave me the courage and confidence to finally buy my WPRA (Women's Professional Rodeo Association) card," Kohr said.
The talented duo went on to win their region in the barrel race and qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo but when Arizona sustained an injury, she had to take another horse to Casper to the finals. She spent the rest of the fall and winter of 2023 rehabbing the horse she knew was going to take her to places she had never been.
Arizona didn't disappoint.
Over the famous Fourth of July run, Kohr and Arizona picked up the win at Steamboat Springs, Colo. with her time of 17.69-seconds. She went on later in the month to compete in Cheyenne, Wyo. at the Daddy of 'em All.
"Cheyenne Frontier Days was the highlight of my summer, and I will never forget those runs I got to make on Arizona. He was so quiet, and easy. He made the daunting stage, the big crowds, seem less intimidating. I had so much confidence in him, and he had confidence in me. Walking into that arena, I just knew that it was going to be okay because I was on him. Those runs just felt effortless and easy and they were so fun. He was just smooth, especially in our quarter finals run when he ran the 17.18," the Gillette, Wyo. cowgirl said.
Runs like this one are the memories that the young, driven cowgirl will remember of her equine partner Arizona. When she talks about her horse, you can just feel the love she had for him and the partnership they shared.
"Arizona was one of those horses that changed my life. He helped me accomplish goals and achieve things I had only dreamt. From winning the Central Rocky Mountain Region Barrel Racing title in 2023 to winning my first ProRodeo this summer, he helped me accomplish things in the arena that I sometimes didn’t think were possible.
"But more importantly, Arizona reminded me how a great horse can change you, can change your heart.
"He gave me confidence and courage as a rider. He taught me gratitude and how to enjoy every run. He helped me fall in love again with this sport. He was the greatest companion that a girl could have. He was the first horse to greet me at the gate every morning, with his soft eyes and ears perked. He was a shoulder to cry on and always loved to be loved on. He was one of those horses that stole your heart because he loved unconditionally. He was every girl’s dream horse," she said.
Our condolences go out to everyone who this horse's life touched, we know there are many.