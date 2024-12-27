Mountain States Legend and Wyoming Hall of Fame Inductee Passes Away at 85
If you are part of the rodeo, western, or ranching industry in the Mountain States Circuit area, you are familiar with the name Finnerty. A legend in that family has left his earthy body and will leave a legacy for the rest to follow.
John "Jack" Finnerty who was a multiple event competitor in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association passed away on December 21, 2024 at the age of 85. Finnerty made his home in Torrington, Wyo.
Throughout his rodeo career, Finnerty competed in bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping. He was a true all-around cowboy. He was a good cowboy as well earning many awards and accolades throughout his career.
As a result of his success, Finnerty was inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2019.
The legendary man was born in Cheyenne in 1939 to James and Elizabeth Finnerty. His family owned the M Bar Rach and Jack was drawn to being a cowboy. It is told that he chose being a cowboy as he was too young to build fence at the young age of 6.
He attended Saint Mary's Catholic High School in Cheyenne, Wyo. and then went on to attend the University of Wyoming. In 1960 he married Louise Munson and together they had two sons, Matt and Dean.
Throughout his life Finnerty gave back to the industry he loved by serving on the Fair Board, State High School Rodeo Board, REA, Tristate, Norta Conservation District and the Senior Pro Rodeo.
Finnerty remained active in rodeo even riding his last bull at the age of 56 at the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association rodeo in Hyannis, Neb.
Finnerty's son Matt told the Pro Rodeo Sports News, "My dad was the true spirit of Wyoming. He was a cowboy and a rancher, and a businessman and he was always a great friend. His loyalty and his tenacity were my favorite two things about him. He was always willing to help. There was always 100 people who would come to the house and practice steer wrestling, calf roping and steer roping. He was a big proponent of rodeo.
"He judged the National High School Finals Rodeo for a lot of years, and he judged the state high school finals in Louisiana with Freckles Brown for years. He judged the state finals in Nebraska, and he was involved with steer wrestling to the end. He would always take 40 halters to Ote (Berry) for the junior steer wrestling. He was the first president of the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association when it was called the National Old Timers Association. He was on the fair board in Wheatland."
His son Dean was an accomplished bull dogger on the PRCA rodeo trail and in an interview shared, "My dad has taught me a lot of good things in my life. He taught me how to rodeo, be true to my word, and just be a good person. He taught me everything I know about bull dogging."
The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at the Wheatland High School Gymnasium in Wheatland, Wyo. There will be a vigil at 6 p.m. Friday, December 27 at the Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Wheatland.
Memorials should be send to the Ote Berry's Junior Steer Wrestling World Championship, PO Box 854, Checotah, OK 74426 or to Heros and Horses, PO Box 1067, Manhattan, MT 59741.