Movers and Shakers in the WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings: Mowry Takes Top Spot
We all knew it was coming, but let's talk about some MAJOR shifts in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association World Standings following RODEOHOUSTON. The Texas Swing catches so much attention, because it is the first important leg of the professional rodeo season. Many of the major winter building rodeos are "limited entry," so the top 30 cowgirls from the 2024 World Standings have a leg up on the competition, having qualified for these lucrative events.
The cowgirls who performed well in Houston had the opportunity to add a decent chunk of change to their earnings in the Super Series, Semi-Finals, Wild Card, and Finals Rounds. The biggest paydays came in the Shootout. With only four returning to the final leg of the competition, each was guaranteed a five-figure check. Kassie Mowry is the reigning World Champion for many reasons and her performance in Houston is a shining example.
Mowry has earned a lion's share of her lifetime earnings in the aged events, with the total number around $7.5 million. The futurity trainer by trade also won Houston in 2017 aboard FirewaterMakeMeHappy. In 2022, she finished second aboard Famous Ladies Man. The tough setup seems to be a place where Mowry thrives. (Is there anywhere this incredible cowgirl does not thrive?) Her training program over the years has proven to produce solid winners who can go on to the rodeo scene with a variety of riders. Now, Mowry is able to enjoy those older, seasoned horses for herself.
With $1.2 million in WPRA career earnings at the end of the 2024 season, Mowry earned $457,809 of that in the 2024 season alone. Believe it or not, rodeo has always taken a back seat to her training program and competing at futurities and derbies. After seeing what Famous Ladies Man, "Emmit" and CP He Will Be Epic, "Will," were capable of, she continued to hit rodeos. Six years after her last qualification, her 2023 NFR came as a result of those efforts.
In the later rounds of the 2023 NFR, her late fiancé, Michael Boone, encouraged her to give Force The Goodbye, "Jarvis" a chance in the Thomas and Mack. Although Jarvis was only five years old, he proved that he could be absolutely dominant in the difficult setup, earning back-to-back round wins. When the NFR concluded, she and Boone agreed that Jarvis deserved another chance to run there. Her fairytale season in 2024 was the result of that belief in their beloved Jarvis. Despite the devastating loss of Boone, Mowry and Jarvis pushed forward, earning the very emotional win.
Since taking home their gold buckle, the duo has not backed off at the winter rodeos. Staying solid as always, Mowry had picked up checks throughout the Texas Swing. With an additional $65,000 in her pocket, her plans are to compete at San Angelo, Texas, and then head home to work on her futurity horses until the summer run. Having already broken six-figures on the year, Mowry certainly has some "breathing room." At $111,381, she has a $30,000 lead over second place, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi.
Tonozzi also made a big move at RODEOHOUSTON, finishing third for $20,000. With a group of younger horses that she is currently seasoning, this was an important check for the 17-time NFR qualifier.
Andrea Busby from Millsap, Texas has continued her stellar run of rodeos after being named the 2024 NFR Average Champion. Shs is sitting in the No. 3 position with more than $60,000 to her name in the world standings.
Megan McLeod-Sprague had been holding on to the top spot since a big win in San Antonio, and she remains solid at fourth place, with $51,463. Hailey Kinsel was nowhere near the top 15 until a second place finish at RODEOHOUSTON, where she banked $30,000. She now sits fifth with $38,665.