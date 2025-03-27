Kassie Mowry Celebrates Major Payday Following Stunning RodeoHouston Win
2024 World Champion Kassie Mowry took home the Rodeo Houston Champion honors! What a birthday!
No, it wasn’t Mowry’s birthday, but her phenomenal equine teammate’s, Jarvis. While everyone in the AQHA world considers January 1 as every horse’s birthday, this was his “real” one. They were a force to be reckoned with all week and it paid off in the four-man round.
Hailey Kinsel and her once-in-a-lifetime horse Sister put up a tough battle in the final four. Mowry was last out and ended up out running them by just two hundredths of a second. That is basically the exact same run. What a horse race!
Jarvis and Mowry seem to be a team that nobody can beat. After this win they now sit at a very comfortable lead $50,000 ahead in the World Standings race. Mowry has won over $107,000 and it is only March.
As the year goes on there is no doubt that fans will continue to see this team strive wherever they go.
Mowry is known in both the futurity and professional rodeo worlds. She is an incredible horse woman and classified by many as the best of all time. It’s incredible to watch her pilot a horse and fans should continue to appreciate what they see when she goes in the arena.
In her post win interview with the Cowboy Channel, Mowry was quick to give Jarvis credit, "That horse is just so special. He always just knows and rises to the occasion. He truly gives his all and runs as hard as he can every time."
The four finalists in the shoot out round were Mowry, Kinsel, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, and Acey Pinkston. RodeoHouston pays out a minimum of $10,000 to the contestants who fought to get there. Pinkston would add that to her World standings race while Pozzi-Tonozzi took home $20,000.
These four ladies made a run in the finals and then 30 minutes later made another run. Barrel horses that are able to stay at that same level of competition that quickly are truly one in a million.
As of right now Mowry and Pozzi-Tonozzi are both making the semi-finals at Rodeo Austin as well. The girls are staying tough in their competition regardless of where it’s at. Let the race for number one in the World continue!