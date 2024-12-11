Mowry and Jarvis Shatter Round 6 NFR Record to Capture Another Round Win
Two cowgirls, alone, have carried the barrel racing event of the 2024 Wrangler NFR. Kassie Mowry and Hailey Kinsel have each won three consecutive rounds; Kinsel taking the first three rounds and Mowry answering with the next three.
Mowry and Force the Goodbye, 'Jarvis' ran a record-breaking run in Round 6 to win the round at 13.25. This run shattered the round record that was previously held by Taylor Jacobs in 2013 at 13.37.
Although Kinsel has been unable to capture these last three rounds, she remains at the top of the average with 81.03 on six rounds. Her total NFR earnings has reached $163,222.34 after her second-place run in Round 6. She recorded a 13.49 and rode off with $26,623.74 for the night.
Mowry is currently ranked No. 6 in the average, but her recent winnings have placed her within $40,000 of Kinsel's first place spot in total world earnings. Tuesday's victory tipped the scales for Mowry, increasing her total NFR winnings to $164,309.02.
With only five ladies who have had clean runs throughout all six rounds and Mowry having only one barrel down, she has a great chance to move up in the average standings and put even more pressure on Kinsel for the World title.
With four rounds remaining there is still a lot to be determined. Anything is possible in the barrel race as has been shown in the past.
The two barrel racers who have dominated the Thomas and Mack so far this year have earned an incredible amount of money. Between the two of them, Mowry and Kinsel have deposited a total of $327,531.36. It almost seems stingy for the rest of the barrel racers, but make no mistake every time one of them runs down that alleyway, they are trying to win first.
Another interesting point is that both cowgirls have stayed on the same horse throughout the entire six rounds while others have made horse changes. We have seen Dona Kay Rule, Tiany Schuster, Shelley Morgan, Emily Beisel, Leslie Smalygo, Abby Phillips, Halyn Lide and Lisa Lockhart make equine partner changes throughout. With the battle raging on between the two we are sure to see much more of DM Sissy Hayday and Jarvis.
Round 6 Results
1. Kassie Mowry / 13.25 / $33,687.18
2. Hailey Kinsel / 13.49 / $26,623.74
3. Andrea Busby / 13.54 / $20,103.64
4. Lisa Lockhart / 13.72 / $14,126.88
5. Carlee Otero / 13.73 / $8,693.47
6. LaTricia Duke / 13.79 / $5,433.42
7. Tiany Schuster / 13.89
8. Emily Beisel / 13.92
9/10. Ashley Castleberry / 13.93
9/10. Halyn Lide / 13.93
11. Leslie Smalygo / 13.94
12. Wenda Johnson / 18.69
13. Abby Phillips / 18.71
14. Shelley Morgan / 24.03
15. Dona Kay Rule / NT
Average After Round 6
1. Hailey Kinsel / 81.03 on 6
2. Andrea Busby / 81.92 on 6
3. Tiany Schuster / 82.54 on 6
4. Ashley Castleberry / 82.64 on 6
5. LaTricia Duke / 83.05 on 6
6. Kassie Mowry / 85.54 on 6
7. Carlee Otero / 87.11 on 6
8. Emily Beisel / 87.49 on 6
9. Abby Phillips / 92.56 on 6
10. Halyn Lide / 93.48 on 6
11. Lisa Lockhart / 97.53 on 6
12. Wenda Johnson / 97.68 on 6
13. Shelley Morgan / 97.88 on 6
14. Dona Kay Rule / 74.65 on 5
15. Leslie Smalygo / 84.58 on 5