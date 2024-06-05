Mud? No Problem for Parker, Texas Contestants The Show Goes On
Parker, Texas hosted their first rodeo in the PRCA and the Texas Circuit to close out May and kick off June 2024. Better known as Rodeo Celina, the rodeo was action packed from May 31 through June 2. Three performances and a slack were featured throughout the weekend as far as PRCA events, but Rodeo Celina also had other action for their fans to enjoy as well.
Joining the fun at Rodeo Celina was the family favorite mutton bustin' and the ladies ranch bronc riding, something that is not really mainstream, yet.
Andrews Rodeo was the stock contractor and Dusty Myers and Liberty Cunningham served as the entertainment for the weekend.
Rodeo Celina is proud to be a part of the Texas Circuit to assist rodeo contestants in gaining their designated rodeo counts to be eligible to qualify for the Texas Circuit Finals. Cowboys and cowgirls have a minimum number of rodeos to attend to be eligible to compete at their circuit finals.
With over 100 rodeos across the state of Texas that represent the Texas Circuit, there are plenty of choices and opportunities to both win money and complete the contestants "rodeo count." Rodeo Celina looks to serve as another stop in the circuit.
The final payout for the rodeo offered contestants $81,226 for this year and given the talent that showed up, this number is sure to grow.
The saying is something like, "The show must go on!" Rodeo Celina proved this. Even though there was a fair share of mud to accompany the contestants for the weekend, there was no shortage of cowboys and cowgirls including some big names in the industry who certainly made their mark as well.
Bradlee Miller from Huntsville, Texas is making his first bid for the Wrangler National Finals and is currently sitting at numnber 11 in the world standings. His win in Parker, Texas atop Andrews Pro Rodeo's American Hat Tri and check of $1,898 will certainly help his efforts to remain umongst the top 15.
Cash Robb, the 20-year-old steer wrestler from Altamont, Utah is just outside the top 15 ranked at number 18 right now. With runs of 3.8 seconds and checks totaling $2,032 he will be inching his way up the standings.
Familiar face to the winner's circle and the WNFR, tie-down roper John Douch took the win in the calf roping with a 7.6 second run. His effort paid off big with a $2,573 paycheck. Douch is ranked number 4 in the world standings currently with $67,418 earned. He is well on his way to his fourth trip to Las Vegas in December.
Results for Rodeo Celina:
Bareback riding:1. Bradlee Miller, 85.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's American Hat Tri, $1,898; 2. Jade Taton, 81, $1,438; 3. (tie) Stetson Bierman and Bodee Lammers, 80, $863 each; 5. Kash Martin, 79, $403; 6. Jacob Lees, 78.5, $288.
Steer wrestling:1. Cash Robb, 3.8 seconds, $2,032; 2. Emmett Edler, 4.9, $1,767; 3. Matt Reeves, 5.4, $1,502; 4. Quade Potter, 5.6, $1,237; 5. Isaiah Na'auao-Asing, 5.8, $972; 6. (tie) Ty Burgess and Sam Powers, 6.0, $574 each; 8. Paul Melvin, 6.1, $177.
Team roping:1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 3.7 seconds, $2,711 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Kollin VonAhn, 4.2, $2,357; 3. (tie) Payden Emmett/Jace Davis and Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $1,827 each; 5. (tie) Mason Appleton/Rance Doyal and J7 Bland/Tyson Thompson, 4.6, $1,120 each; 7. Coy Rahlmann/Ross Ashford, 4.7, $589; 8. Tee Luttrell/Chris Young, 5.0, $236.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Parker Kempfer, 85 points on Andrews Rodeo's Gypsy Rose, $2,812; 2. Ryder Sanford, 84.5, $2,156; 3. Brody Cress, 83, $1,593; 4. (tie) Chase Brooks and Sterling Crawley, 82.5, $843 each; 6. Jarrod Hammons, 81.5, $469; 7. Brandon Lansford, 80.5, $375; 8. (tie) Logan Cook and Darcy Radel, 80, $141 each.
Tie-down roping:1. John Douch, 7.6 seconds, $2,573; 2. (tie) Ryan Jarrett, Robert Mathis and Chris McCuistion, 8.7, $1,902 each; 5. Clay McCuistion, 8.9, $1,230; 6. (tie) Cash Enderli and Carson Watford, 9.2, $727 each; 8. (tie) Wyatt Muggli and Gatlin Peck, 9.6, $112 each.
Barrel racing:1. Chloe Gray, 17.12 seconds, $1,715; 2. Taylor Carver, 17.13, $1,470; 3. Emily Beisel, 17.53, $1,225; 4. Shy-Anne Jarrett, 17.59, $1,062; 5. Alex Jones, 17.63, $817; 6. Gracen Harman, 17.71, $653; 7. Cambra Smith, 17.73, $490; 8. Chelsea Moore, 17.83, $327; 9. Keylie Tatum, 17.93, $245; 10. (tie) Reaganlynn Gambill and Ivy Hurst, 18.03, $82 each.
Bull riding:1. Jace Trosclair, 88 points on McCoy Rodeo's Bulliten, $3,462; 2. Maverick Smith, 87.5, $2,654; 3. Chance Schott, 83, $1,962; 4. Brody Yeary, 81.5, $1,269; no other qualified rides.