Nampa’s Snake River Stampede Crowns Champions With Several Ties on Top

This year, Nampa, Idaho, celebrated 111 years of rodeo at the Snake River Stampede. With the rodeo dates moved from mid-July to June 16-20, 2026, athletes were able to attend Nampa and other Wilderness Circuit rodeos all in the same weekend.

Bareback Riding

Cooper Cooke won his home state rodeo after scoring 172.5 points on two head. In the first round, Cooke matched up with Bailey Pro Rodeo's Little Bug for 86 points, tying for second place, while his 86.5-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Nacho Libre tied for the round win in the finals.

Steer Wrestling

Consistency in the steer wrestling helped Seth Peterson win the average with 12.1 seconds on three head. His 3.3-second run won Round 1 and was followed up with a 4.5-second run in Round 2. Peterson threw his steer in 4.3 seconds in the finals to place third and clinch the average.

Team Roping

Team ropers Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman tied with Lightning Aguilera and Kaden Profili for the Snake River Stampede win, roping their steers in 13.3 seconds on three head. Rice and Freeman took the lead in Round 1 with a 3.7-second run.

While Aguilera and Profili placed third with a 3.9. Aguilera and Profili then went 4.1 in Round 2 to tie for the third-place spot. Rice and Freeman bounced back in the finals to win the round with 4.3 seconds, with Aguilera and Profili right behind them in second place

Saddle Bronc Riding

Another set of ties topped the leaderboard in the saddle bronc riding, with veterans Ryder Wright and Sage Newman splitting the average with 176.5 points across two rounds. Newman won Round 1, scoring 89 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Mugshot, with Wright on his heels with 87.5 points to place second.

The finals were also won with an 89-point ride, this time brought in by Wright on Cervi Championship Rodeo's R. Watson's Ed Bishop. Newman also placed in the finals with an 87.5, finishing fourth in the round.

Breakaway Roping

In the breakaway roping, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh took top honors by roping her three calves in 7.7 seconds. While her first two round times were impressive, a 2.5 and 2.8, they weren't quick enough to place in the top 10. She made her last run count in the finals, roping a 2.4 to win the last round and clinch the average.

Tie-Down Roping

After placing in both rounds and the finals, Jake Pratt’s three-head average came to 24.9 seconds, winning the stampede title. Pratt’s Round 1 time of 8.6 seconds resulted in a seventh-place finish. He followed up his first run with a 7.3 to tie for second place in Round 2 with Haven Meged. The finals leaderboard was crowded with a three-way tie between Jake Pratt, Zaine Mikita, and Tuf Cooper, all of whom tied their calves down in 9.0 seconds.

Barrel Racing

Abby Phillips and VF Expensive Taste, aka "Andi Anderson", ran some of the fastest times at the Ford Idaho Center with 47.17 seconds on three runs.

Phillips tied with McKenna Coronado for seventh place in Round 1 to secure her spot in the performances. In the second round, Andi Anderson and Phillips crossed the timer in 15.58 seconds to run the fastest time of the rodeo. The duo then ran a 15.65 in the finals to secure their Snake River Stampede title.

Bull Riding

TJ Gray has been on a winning streak recently, adding another win to his resume in Nampa. As the only bull rider to cover two bulls, Gray won the average with a score of 164.5. In Round 1, he tied for ninth place with 81 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Unjustified with Dustin Boquet. Gray matched up against another Bailey Pro Rodeo Bull, Buckle Up, to be the only qualified ride in the finals with 83.5 points.