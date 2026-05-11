Winding Journey Lands Korbin Rice, Cooper Freeman Atop the Team Roping Leaderboard

It is a partnership that has been tested. Now, Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman are being rewarded.

After an impressive showing at RodeoHouston, the tandem are atop the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s Header and Heeler World Standings with more than $93,000 in earnings for the season.

“It’s unreal. That’s something you dream of all your life. Before it happened this early in the season it’s pretty dang cool,” Cooper said.

Their ascension to No. 1 is as unlikely as their partnership.

As teenagers, Rice, a header from Hobbs, N.M., and Freeman, a heeler from Carthage, Mo., saw each other at high school rodeo events. They knew of each other; they knew little about each other.

Rice started his career at Cisco (Texas) College, signing in March 2020. Freeman found his way to the school a year later. Finally on the same team, the pair chose to rope together.

And then, Rice decided it was time to take his talents to Tarleton State. A new school, but the partnership remained unchanged.

Because Cisco and Tarleton State compete in the Lone Star Region, the two teams often ended up at the same events, allowing Rice and Freeman to continue teaming up. That led to a 2023 qualification to the College National Finals Rodeo together – despite being at different colleges.

Eventually, the duo went their separate ways. Rice focused on finishing his education. Cooper turned his attention to competing in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Last year, both young men were looking for partners, so they decided to reunite. They each finished unranked in the PRCA World Standings with less than $40,000 in earnings, respectively.

Not once did they think of splitting up and finding a new partner.

“We both knew we had more than that,” Rice said. “It was an easy partnership throughout the whole summer. That’s kind of when you figure out if you can keep roping with a guy if you can lose that much and still be friends. We just figured we’d better do it at least one more time. We figured there was still some more than the tank.”

Korbin Rice and Cooper Freeman had plenty to smile about after winning RodeoHouston. | Courtesy of RodeoHouston

The early goings of the 2026 season were productive as the duo picked up some modest earnings to put themselves inside the top 50. Then came Houston.

After a solid showing in Super Series Four, the pair limped along, placing fourth in the semifinals to secure the last spot in the finals. Then they placed fourth in the finals to earn the final spot in the shootout. Turns out, that’s all they needed.

“We had a couple of really good breaks throughout the whole entire week the entire time Houston was going on. There were a couple times where we dang sure could’ve got bumped out. We were always right there on that last spot and things just worked out,” Rice said. “They kept letting us run more, kept letting us run more steers. We just kept catching and by the end of it we got to win the thing.”

A run of 4.6 seconds, one-tenth of a second better than the team of Jake Smith and Douglas Smith, yielded a $65,000 payday for each roper, vaulting them from barely inside the rankings to the No. 1 spot.

A week later, the pair placed fourth in the average in Rodeo Austin. They closed out April with a fourth-place finish in the average at the Clovis (Calif.) Rodeo.

The results have them about $33,000 ahead of the next closest roper in their respective standings, giving them a clear grasp on the leaderboard and an opportunity to reach the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this December.

Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman get a 4.6-second run to secure the Team Roping title at RodeoHouston!#WeArePRORODEO pic.twitter.com/KOYSnngwQ8 — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) March 21, 2026

Their secret – a friendship that withstands the good and bad moments. They’ve endured adversity and celebrated success. And no matter the result, they’ve enjoyed the experience together.

“We get along good. We always have since we’ve roped. We’re buddies out of the arena too, which I think helps a lot,” Cooper said.

Rice added: “We’re both good buddies and we both know we’re trying equally as hard. I felt like if both of us rope good enough, it was going to come together at some point.”