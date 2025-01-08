National Finals Rodeo Team Roper Liddon Cowden Passes Away at Just 54
The rodeo world has suffered some incredible losses lately and Liddon Cowden was just added to that list.
At just 54 years old, Cowden passed in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 1, 2025.
Cowden was a successful team roper in the 1990s who qualified for the National Finals Rodeo three times with three different partners.
Cowden was a success right out of high school. Originally he started out as a heeler, but soon found incredible success after moving to the heading side.
His first year out of high school, Cowden started heading for Walt Rodman. He went on to be the 1990 PRCA Rookie of the Year and was invited to the NFR the same year.
Three years later, Cowden made his next appearance with his cousin Cody Cowden. According to the PRCA, the duo placed in three rounds during those ten days and went on to win second in the average with a total time of 106.6-seconds on 10 head.
His final showing at the NFR came with Brent Lockett in 1996. They had a successful run placing in five rounds, winning Round No. 3 and ultimately, Cowden had the best season of his career when he finished seventh in the World Standings with $57,602 in earnings.
The man who has been described as living on the wild side with the nickname of "Big Lid" certainly left an impression on many as he made his way through this life.
He was born to Sonny and Donna Cowden on October 27, 1990 in Merced, Cali. Liddon had two brothers, Scott and Ace and a sister, Mindy who all survived him. Throughout his life he had four sons, Mason, Chase, Colt and Lane. Liddon also recently became a grandpa with the birth of Colt's child.
Rodeo On SI sends our deepest condolences to family and friends Liddon.