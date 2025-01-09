National Western Stock Show Kicks Off With Historic Cattle Drive and Parade
For 16 days every January, Denver, Colo. becomes a cowboy town with the festivities surrounding the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. Each year the event coordinator's get the town and fans in the spirit of the West with the Kick-Off Parade.
People from all walks of life and all ages get to enjoy a true western cattle drive watching 30 Longhorn cattle easing their way through the downtown streets of Denver. The sight signifies the beginning of Stock Show.
Along with the Longhorns, the streets are graced with horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, wagons, marching bands, and multiple floats. The parade route goes from Union Station at 17th Street and ends at 17th and Glenarm Place.
As usual it seems, the arrival of the start of Stock Show also indicates to Mother Nature the need to turn bitter cold in the Denver area. Unfortunately for parade goers, this year is no different. Organizers postponed the parade and cattle drive for one hour this year in order to facilitate for high winds and snow in the area. Without question everyone needed to be bundled up!
After the parade on Thursday, January 9, the official events will begin on Saturday, January 11.
The rodeo performances will start with the Colorado vs The World Rodeo: CINCH World Team Semi-Final. On Saturday, January 11, the coliseum will be bustling with activity while it hosts the three different performances. Colorado champions will face rodeo champions of the World and after the best of each have been determined, the Saturday night performance will place Colorado's best versus The World's best to see who will be crowned the champions.
Sunday, January 12 will highlight the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza at 2 p.m. MT in the rodeo arena. This will be the 30th anniversary of the event and will feature fourth generation champion charro, Jerry Diaz, along with mutton bustin'. Fans will be able to witness Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping, Mariachi music, beautiful side-saddle riders and Portuguese-style bullfights.
The action continues January 13 - 15 with the PBR Bull Riding. This event will be a part of the Whisky Velocity Tour and aptly named The Denver Chute Out. Some of the best bull riders in the world will be paired with the fierce 2,000 pound hard bucking bulls to see who can come out on top and earn the championship.
Beginning on Thursday, January 16 the Coliseum rodeo arena will be filled with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association athletes as they make their way through the bracket system trying to advance to the final on January 26.
A complete list of events and schedule can be found here.