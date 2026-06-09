New World Screwworm Spreads in Texas, Threatening Calgary Stampede Competitors

While the New World Screwworm was first thought to be just a threat in Mexico, it has now become a reality in the United States. Late last week, what was thought to be an isolated case near the Texas-Mexico border has now become more concerning for the rodeo world.

As of Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed five cases of New World screwworm. The count now includes three calves, a goat and a dog. The dog is reported from Lea County, New Mexico, which is even more concerning given that the outbreak has spread geographically so fast.

When first reported, officials established a quarantine area. Now that has been extended to 12 miles around each confirmed case. Given the new reports, experts are warning that new cases will be coming in the days and weeks ahead.

The plan is to release millions of sterile flies in order to combat the wild population. When a female mates, she mates only once, and if she does it with a sterile male, it reduces the population. The problem is that the prevention plan could take until 2027, after the winter of 2026 kills off most of the population.

This timeline doesn’t bode well for competitors trying to get to Calgary for the Calgary Stampede in the next three weeks.

Canada Closes the Door

On Friday, June 5, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced that they would be taking immediate temporary import precautions for all livestock, including horses. Any livestock that originated from or has visited Texas within 21 days will be denied entry.

For the rodeo industry, the timing couldn’t be worse. The first performance of the “Greatest Show on Dirt” will take place on July 3 which is 25 days away.

The Calgary Stampede Clock

Calgary Stampede trophy | Leslie Foster-Smalygo Facebook

As one of the richest and most prestigious rodeos, Calgary is an invitation-only event for contestants. Some people wait a lifetime to get to compete here and the thought of having to do it without their main horse is devastating.

The 21-day window is closing fast. In order to satisfy the CFIA requirement and arrive in time for the July 3 start, horses will have to leave Texas no later than June 12, by our calculations. That gives contestants four days to find a place to temporarily stay outside of Texas.

All of this is compounded by the damage that has already occurred with the closure of the Mexican border in May of 2025. Corriente cattle prices are soaring and the availability of good cattle for team roping and steer wrestling is very limited.

So, What Now?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster over the screwworm on June 5.

The fact is that the screwworm is treatable; the problem is containing the spread. To get the most recent information, you can visit screwworm.gov.

One thing is certain. The screwworm hasn’t looked at the rodeo calendar. Canada won’t make exceptions for the Stampede. Texas competitors have just four days to make a decision and get out of the state to have a chance at competing with their beloved partners.