NFR Barrel Racing Injury Update: How Are Dona Kay Rule and Carlee Otero?
There are many dangerous events in rodeo. Depending on your definition, it is all dangerous. I am just as guilty as the next rodeo athlete as taking for granted what our sport truly is. Cowboys climb on bucking bulls that are as athletic as they are ornery. Ropes and livestock add an element of potential problems. Everything is done at high speed and max effort, with countless opportunities for things to go wrong.
At the 2024 National Finals Rodeo, one of the least suspect events saw more than it's fair share of injuries. The barrel racers were battling it out throughout the week, but as usual - unless you knew what was going on, it was easy to miss the potential gravity of some of those events.
A horse stumbled going into the first barrel, pulling the reins away from her rider. The horse continued to lap the arena, while the rider had absolutely no control. Thankfully, this handy rider and a well-trained, savvy horse navigated their way right back to the alley. She was able to safely stop and dismount the horse. Thankfully, no major harm or foul caused, but certainly a scary moment for all.
Another rider was kicked by a horse, outside of competition. The incident left her with a broken pelvis. She toughed it out, competing for the rest of the week, in spite of this. If you have never ridden a barrel horse, imagine trying to stay seated on a broken bone while G-force does it's best to rocket you into the atmosphere.
In Round 8, we witnessed one of the scariest moments I can recall in the barrel racing. As a horse went to leave the alley at a run, his shoulder caught on a solid metal panel. The subsequent jolt unseated his rider, who came off of the horse. That team was Minco, Okla. fan-favorites, Dona Kay Rule and High Valor.
I caught up with Rule, a few days after Christmas. She assured me that she is doing well, healing, but still a little sore. The tough cowgirl took a little time away from riding and said it still does not feel great to ride. As far as they can tell, she sustained nothing but nasty bumps and bruises from the incident. I did see some brutal looking photos of said bumps and bruises and all I can say is "Cowgirl Tough!" Valor is also doing well and again, suffered nothing too serious.
The cowgirl with the broken pelvis managed to leave Las Vegas with substantial earnings and a great NFR, despite some serious pain. If you have never met Carlee Otero, she is built like a jockey. Although small in stature, her talent on the back of a barrel horse is great. I also spoke with Otero, who openly admitted that she was not able to ride to the best of her abilities during the later rounds of the NFR.
What you may not have known - she completely lost feeling in one of her legs and her husband had to swing her up onto Blingolena's back each night. Otero has also taken a break from riding, so that she can focus on physical therapy. She laughed as she told me she did not realize how strong her core was, until she could not fully utilize it. "Sly" cut her no slack, going after each round full-out.
Both cowgirls will be working hard to get back to their best and tackle the 2025 season. We continue to send our well wishes for their healing.