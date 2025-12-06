Two NFR Barrel Racing Rookies Start Hot With Back-to-Back Round Checks

The Thomas & Mack arena has been on fire since Thursday night as the National Finals Rodeo is underway, with the best athletes in rodeo fighting to become world champions. The women in the barrel racing came to play this year, especially the only two rookies who have gone two for two- Tricia Aldridge and Katelyn Scott.

Every night is different for these women, with uncertainties surrounding mount changes due to the EHV-1 outbreak, they have taken these obstacles in stride and came out blazing in Rounds 1 and 2. Aldridge is on the back of a now legendary Adios Pantalones, the pair have made their mark this season and shown these veterans they have what it takes to play in the big leagues.

Aldridge and Adios moved to the No. 4 spot after a 13.73-second ride in Round 2. Her rookie season has been nothing if not flawless, and her consistency in the Thomas & Mack Arena shows that this season was no fluke for these two, and they can only go up from here.

Scott had one of the best runs of her season during Round 2, propelling herself in No. 3 with a 13.71-second run. She may be No. 8 in the world, but she continues to show she is a force to be reckoned with and even a championship contender by the end of the NFR if she keeps up this pace.

Two Barrel Racing Rookies Have Flawless Run Ahead of Round 3 at the NFR

Katelyn Scott | PRCA Photo By Click Thompson

At this rate, Aldridge and Scott have their eyes on the prize, and nothing is going to slow them down. As rookies, these ladies have something to prove in Las Vegas this year. Heading into Round 3, they will have to keep this level of speed as they are two of the only riders who have nailed their rides both nights.

The NFR stage is the biggest one they will face, and with the horses they have underneath them, anything is possible. Aldridge has especially shown consistency all season long that will lead her to the top of the leaderboard by the end of this week.

Aldridge and Scott have beat out some of barrel racing’s top athletes, and shown they can hang with former world champions.

With many rounds ahead of them between now and the NFR finish line, these two rookies will have to continue to show they have what it takes to be world champions, as only the best of the best truly make it all 10 days in Las Vegas and leave as a world champion.

